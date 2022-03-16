5 best active abilities for playing aggressively in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Despite there being so many characters in Free Fire MAX, those with active abilities are usually the strongest. When used by skilled players, their buffs can be used to a devastating effect.

However, with so many to pick from, knowing which one to select can become difficult. To save readers some time, here's a list of characters who have some of the best active abilities in the game.

Active abilities that are perfect for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire MAX

5) Drop The Beat

DJ Alok is often regarded as the best support-class character in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Drop The Beat, allows the user to carry their squad into battle by healing them by 5HP/second and providing a speed buff of 15%.

However, with the right combination of abilities, players can use this support-class character aggressively as well. With his main ability providing rapid healing, others can focus on offensive traits and buffs.

4) Xtreme Encounter

Xayne is by far one of the most powerful rush characters in Free Fire MAX. Her ability, Xtreme Encounter, can shred apart gloo walls and shields. When active, it deals 130% extra damage, which destroys them in seconds.

Despite the ability being powerful, a high cooldown time of 100 seconds can be a disadvantage. Players must find a way around this bottleneck to ensure their efficiency in combat.

3) Camouflage

Wukong does not offer any direct offensive buffs but his ability, Camouflage, allows the user to attack unsuspecting opponents with ease. Once activated, it turns the character into a bush, making them a harder target to hit.

Players can use this ability to ambush opponents or do micro-rotations within the area of fighting. Although the ability has a long cooldown time of 200 seconds, it can reset the moment an opponent is eliminated.

2) Master Of All

Being able to control the flow of EP in Free Fire MAX is no easy task, yet K does it effortlessly. His ability is split into two parts called Psychology and Jiu-Jitsu. When Psychology is activated, the user regains 3EP/second. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, the stored EP is converted to HP at 500%.

These two traits, combined with the bonus EP of 250, allow the user to fight without having to stop and heal. This makes K's ability one of the best for aggressive gameplay.

1) Riptide Rhythm

When it comes to breaking down gloo walls in Free Fire MAX, Skyler is the best character for the task. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, allows the character to destroy up to five gloo walls within a range of 100 meters.

This makes him an ideal character to rush opponents and displace them during combat. Additionally, with the ability to heal by playing down gloo walls, he can stay in the fight indefinitely.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum level.

