5 best active character abilities in Free Fire MAX

It's no secret that certain characters in Free Fire MAX are better than others. Their abilities are very useful in combat and provide the user with a tactical edge. Knowing how to use them will result in a Booyah every time.

While there are many to choose from, only a few are worth spending Diamonds and Gold on. They excel in over-all combat and can be used in both solo and squad matches.

These characters have some of the best active abilities in Free Fire MAX

5) Chrono

Chrono was one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire MAX until the recent nerf. Nevertheless, his Time Turner ability can still provide unparalleled protection to players on the battlefield.

When activated, a force field of 800 HP is created within which the user and other allies can stay safe for six seconds. After being used, the cooldown takes 120 seconds.

4) K

K is the perfect character for players who want to heal without the use of medkits in-game. His ability, Master Of All, allows the user to control the flow of EP. It has two modes called Jiu-jitsu and Psychology.

In Jiu-jitsu mode, players can convert EP to HP at a 500% rate. This allows them to rapidly heal in combat. The Psychology mode allows players to recover 3 EP every second.

3) A124

Much like K, A124 can also harness the power of EP to heal herself in combat. Her ability, Thrill Of Battle, allows the user to covert 60 EP to HP within four seconds. Once used, the ability takes 10 seconds to cool down.

Although A124 cannot recover used EP, her ability can be used frequently in combat. If players can tactfully plan ahead and stockpile inhalers, they will have no trouble utilizing this ability to the maximum.

2) Xayne

When it comes to an ability that offers defensive and offensive capabilities, Xayne's Xtreme Encounter is one of the best. When activated, players receive an 80 HP bonus and deal 130% damage to gloo walls/shields.

If used strategically, a player will be able to rush against an entire squad and force them out of position. With the extra damage dealt to gloo walls, opponents will be left defenseless in mere seconds.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Drop The Beat. When activated, it heals the user and nearby allies for five HP every second and increases movement speed by 15%.

Although he is possibly the best character in-game, even beginners can easily master his abilities to use in combat. With a low cooldown time of 45 seconds, his utility in battle is second to none.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

