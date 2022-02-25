5 best Free Fire MAX characters to get with gold for rank push

Although all Free Fire MAX characters can be bought with diamonds, a few can be obtained by spending in-game gold. This is an economically friendlier option and allows players who don't have diamonds to play efficiently.

While there are many to choose from to use in combat, only a few work well for rank pushes. These characters and their abilities will allow players to score the highest number of points from eliminations per match.

These Free Fire MAX characters can be bought with gold and are perfect for rank push

5) Jota (8,000)

Jota's ability, "Sustained Raids," enables Free Fire MAX players to recover health in battle. Every shot that hits an enemy restores a small percentage of HP for the user. If the opponent is killed or downed, the user recovers 20% of their HP.

Jota is the ideal character for aggressive gameplay. If a player can chain attacks effectively, the need for medkits will be all but mitigated in-game. They will be able to heal simply by attacking opponents.

4) Rafael (6,000)

Rafael's ability, "Dead Silent," empowers snipers and marksman rifles with a silencing effect. This effect mimics the utility of a silencer and masks the sound of gunshots on the mini-map. Additionally, when an enemy has been downed, they bleed out 45% faster.

Rafael is the perfect character for players who enjoy long-range combat. With the silencing effect and high bleed out, the user can sow confusion among the enemy's ranks while staying hidden.

3) Hayato (6,000)

Hayato's ability, "Bushido," allows Free Fire MAX players to bypass armor and inflict maximum damage. With every 10% decrease in HP, the user deals 10% armor penetration damage.

Hayato's ability renders an opponent's armor all but useless. This is very useful for players who aim for body shots or use shotguns in combat. While there is some risk involved due to the low HP requirements, a skillful player will compensate for the same.

2) Maro (8,000)

Maro's ability, "Falcon Fervor," grants the player bonus long-range damage. With an increase in distance from the target, damage output also increases. This scales to a maximum of 25% bonus damage, and an extra 3.5% is added if the target is marked.

Given the bonus damage, Maro's ability is well suited for mid-range and long-range combat. Players who are accurate with snipers and able to land headshots will be rewarded with one-shot eliminations.

1) Xayne (8,000)

Xayne's ability, "Xtreme Encounter," allows Free Fire MAX players to go all-in during combat. When the ability is activated, the user temporarily receives an 80 HP bonus and deals 130% damage to gloo walls/shields. It lasts for 15 seconds and takes 100 seconds to cool down after being used.

Xayne can rush opponents and push them out of position in combat by breaking down their defenses. Due to the bonus HP, players are also less likely to die in gunfights.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha