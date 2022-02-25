5 tips to increase headshots percentage in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

The ability to land headshots in Free Fire MAX is a skill unlike any other. Players who are able to shoot accurately are rewarded in combat with faster eliminations and higher chances of winning.

Unfortunately, not everyone is able to master this skill in-game. Some take longer than others to understand the basics of combat and remain at that level for a while. Nevertheless, by following a few tips, players will still be able to improve their headshot percentage even if they do not obtain mastery in the skill.

These simple tips will help increase a player's headshot percentage in Free Fire MAX

5) Practice shooting in training mode

One of the best and safest ways to improve headshot percentage in Free Fire MAX is by using the training mode. Rather than attempting to learn in a live match, players can safely practice and improve their skills in peace.

While the settings may not be as dynamic as a live match, it does provide the groundwork needed for players to improve their reaction time and skills. Additionally, the whole fiasco of dying and having to respawn is removed from the equation.

4) Use weapons that have scopes or can those that can be fitted with one

With so many weapons to choose from in Free Fire MAX, players will never get bored. However, to improve their aim and ability to land headshots, players need to stick to certain weapons.

Using weapons that either have scopes pre-fitted or those can be fitted with one is highly beneficial for combat. Players will be able to aim down sight to get a better view of their target and shoot with high accuracy.

3) Try not to move when shooting

While this may seem counter-productive, not moving about too much during a fight is beneficial. Players need to steady their movement to shoot accurately and land headshots. This applies to fights at mid-range and long-range.

As players get better at the game, they can implement a jump-stop technique in combat. This allows them to come to a halt just before firing, ensuring that accuracy is at its highest.

2) Fire in short bursts to control recoil

When using a weapon with high recoil or firing at long-range, knowing how to fire will make a huge difference in combat. Simply aiming down sight and unloading the entire magazine onto a target will yield little results.

Players need to always fire in short bursts to maximize accuracy. This will help control the recoil and ensure that shots land directly on target. By following this technique, players will also use less ammunition during gunfights

1) Use character abilities to gain more accuracy

Characters in Free Fire MAX have unique abilities. Each provides a certain bonus to the user when in combat. Among them, Laura is the only one with the ability to improve accuracy in-game.

Her ability is called Sharp Shooter, and it increases the player's accuracy by 35%. However, this bonus can only be obtained if the player uses the weapon while being scoped-in.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish