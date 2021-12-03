5 best active character abilities in Garena Free Fire (December 2021)

Free Fire comprises a wide set of characters, and the number of them has grown significantly throughout the course of the various updates. With the previous one, i.e. OB30, two new characters Leon and Otho were added. Now, alongside OB31, Nairi has been introduced.

Different characters each have their own set of skills that may dramatically alter the course of a match. Their abilities are divided into two types, passive and active abilities. The former is constantly in effect, while the latter has to be manually activated by players on the battlefield.

Note: The list below represents the opinion of the writer

Which characters have the best active abilities in Free Fire? (December 2021)

5) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Time Turner

In a new update to Free Fire, the developers reworked Chrono's ability. Time Turner is a viable option for players even though it is no longer as effective as it previously was.

An impentratable force field is created which blocks 800 damage. It lasts for four seconds and there's a 180 second cooldown after its conclusion. At the max level of the character, the duration rises to six seconds and the cooldown comes down to 120 seconds.

4) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri is the in-game persona of Dimitri Vegas. With Healing Heartbeat, a 3.5m-diameter healing zone gets created, inside which the players gain three health points each second for 10 seconds. They can also self-recover to get back and there's a 85-second cooldown on the ability.

When the character is leveled up to its max, the duration rises to 15 seconds, while the cooldown reduces to 60 seconds.

3) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

Upon using Wukong's Camouflage, the player transforms into a bush for 10 seconds with a 20% reduction in their movement speed. This is followed by a 300 second cooldown which gets reset when individuals take down an enemy. Another thing that users need to note is that the transformation ends when they attack a foe.

At character level 6, the cooldown duration gets reduced to 200 seconds, and the ability lasts for a total of 15 seconds.

2) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

K was buffed with the recent update, improving his performance immensely. His ability features two different modes, Jiu-jutsu and Psychology. There's a 500% increase in EP conversion rate with the former, enabling them to convert 5 EP into HP each second. On the other hand, Psychology mode recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

As the level increases, only the Psychology mode gets affected and users recover 3 EP each second, up to 250 EP at the highest level.

Apart from this, the max EP is raised by 50 and there's a three second cooldown when switching between the modes.

1) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok takes the top position on this list and remains the best character available in Garena Free Fire. His Drop the Beat ability creates a 5m aura that boosts movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Upon reaching its highest level, the ability will run for a duration of 10 seconds. Furthermore, the increase in the movement speed will be by 15%.

