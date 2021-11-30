5 best active Free Fire MAX characters for Factory Challenge in 2021

The Factory Challenge is one of the most fun custom room challenges created by the Free Fire community. Users must dive onto the Bermuda map and engage in fistfights with one another at the top of the location labeled “Factory”.

Characters play an essential role in Free Fire MAX, especially because of the abilities that they possess. They can play a significant part in assisting users in gaining the upper hand over their opponents in the Factory Challenge.

Note: The character choice varies from user to user, and the one mentioned here is based on the writer’s opinion.

Free Fire MAX: Best characters with an active ability for Factory Challenge

5) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

In Dimitri’s ability, a 3.5m-diameter healing zone gets created, inside which users and allies regain three health points each second. In addition to this, they can self-recover to get up. The area lasts for 10 seconds, and there’s an 85 second cooldown time upon its end.

Once the character reaches his maximum potential, the time of the ability rises to 15 seconds, while the cooldown reduces to 60 seconds.

4) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Time Turner

Chrono is the next character on this list, and when Time Turner is activated, a force field is generated, blocking 600 damage from adversaries and increasing movement speed by 5%. The effects last 3 seconds and are followed by a 250-second cooldown.

At the peak, the duration of the effects becomes 5 seconds, the boost in the movement speed rises to 10%, and the cooldown lessens to 220 seconds.

3) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

In K’s Master of All, there are two different modes — Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. At level 1, the former results in a 500% increase in EP conversion rate, while the latter restores 2 EP every 3 seconds, up to 100 EP. The time between switching modes is three seconds.

Only the Psychology mode gets affected with the level rise, replenishing 2 EP every 2 seconds at its max. Additionally, the ability increases the maximum EP of players by 50.

2) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong transforms users into a bush with a 20% reduced movement speed for 10 seconds. This conversion ends when individuals attack an enemy. The cooldown time is 300 seconds, but it gets reset when users take down an enemy.

When the character is at level 6 (highest), the cooldown reduces to 200 seconds, and the time of the ability rises to 15 seconds.

1) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok is the best character for the Factory Challenge. His Drop the Beat produces a healing aura that recovers 5 HP/s for 5 seconds and increases movement speed by 10%.

When Alok levels up to his max potential, the ability duration increases to 10 seconds, and movement speed rises by 15%.

