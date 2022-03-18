5 best characters as good as Chrono in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

A character in Free Fire MAX is provided with passive or active skills. The former works throughout the battle, while players need to awaken active abilities to use at a particular time.

From among characters with active skills, Chrono is one of the most used options. He's a premium character that users can purchase from the Free Fire MAX store by spending 599 diamonds.

With a cooldown time of 120 seconds, Chrono's Time Tuner, at its maximum level, creates an impenetrable 360-degree force field that blocks 800 damage. Users inside it cannot attack foes outside and vice versa. The whole effect lasts for only 6 seconds.

However, gamers have numerous other character options in Free Fire MAX with active skills that they can consider instead of Chrono.

Five potent replacements for Chrono in Free Fire MAX

5) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

With a cooldown time of 60 seconds, Dimitri's ability creates a 3.5-meter wide healing zone for 15 seconds. It allows users and allies to self-recover to get up when downed. Gamers must activate the skill before getting down as they cannot start the ability later.

Dimitri's abilities are not good enough in solo matches, but they can aid squad members in face-off situations. It can be obtained from the store for 599 diamonds.

4) Clu

Ability: Tracing Steps

Clu's Tracing Steps locates the position of enemies not in a prone or squat position within the range of 70 meters. Their revealed location lasts 7.5 seconds, and players can use it again after a 60-second cooldown.

Additionally, sharing positions with teammates is her plus factor. To get the perks of her ability, users will have to spend 499 diamonds or 8000 gold coins.

3) K

Ability: Master of All

K facilitates gamers in three ways. First, he increases their max EP by 50. Subsequently, it performs in two distinct modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology.

When the former is active, the EP conversion rate of allies within 6 meters increases by 500%. In the psychology mode, users recover 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

The best part is that the mode can be switched after every 3 seconds. K's Free Fire MAX store cost is 599 diamonds.

2) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

With a cooldown time of 40 seconds, Riptide Rhythm unleashes a sonic wave forward, damaging up to five gloo walls within a range of 100 meters. This is all about his active usage, but Skyler comes with an exception in Free Fire MAX. He also acts passively.

The passive ability recovers nine HP when a gloo wall is deployed, and the recovery effects do not stack. Players need to spend 499 diamonds in the store to use Skyler.

1) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong is one of the most used characters in Free Fire MAX. Using its unique Camouflage ability, well-practised players can tackle even a 4v4 situation with great comfort.

Camouflage, when activated, transforms users into a bush with a 20% reduced movement speed lasting 15 seconds. The transformation ends when they attack. Though the cooldown time of 200 seconds is significantly high, it is the center of attraction for gamers because it resets when they take down an enemy.

Wukong is available in the Free Fire MAX store for 499 diamonds.

Note: The price of each character mentioned is as of 17 March, and the abilities described are at their maximum level. The article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer