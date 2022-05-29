5 best female characters in Free Fire MAX after OB34 update

The most recent Free Fire MAX OB34 update arrived with numerous new features and optimizations for the in-game content. The rework of several characters' abilities was pretty notable in the entire patch.

Since Free Fire MAX characters play a vital role in combat, mobile gamers need to be up-to-date with their character skill combinations. Generally, the developers either buff or nerf characters in such a way to provide users with more balanced gameplay.

Note: Free Fire MAX characters in the above list are entirely based on the author's personal opinion, and the abilities described are at their maximum level.

Free Fire MAX: Indexing the five best female characters after the OB34 update

Some of the most common and useful characters, such as Kelly and Moco, are not included in the following list.

5) Olivia

Ability: Healing Touch (passive)

Players revived by Olivia's Healing Touch ability users will be revived with an extra 80 HP. This ability might not sound worthwhile to the users, and this is true if only Olivia is used. But when she gets together with Thiva and Dimitri's abilities, the outcome is phenomenal.

With this combination, even users can revive themselves and gain a huge number of HPs instantly as if they were not downed.

4) Steffie

Ability: Painted Refuge (active)

Steffie was entirely reworked in the OB33 update and did not get altered in the OB34 iteration. With a cooldown time (CD) of 60 seconds, her Painted Refuge ability creates a 4-meter area where throwables are prohibited.

Allies in the area will restore 10% armor durability every second, and damage from the ammo will be reduced by 20%.

Players can experience the effects of Steffie's ability for 15 seconds and should know that the effects do not stack. This specific character can aid users with maximum efficiency if used with appropriate tactics.

3) Laura

Ability: Sharp Shooter (passive)

Laura will help players connect more precise shots to their enemies as the ability reveals itself. With her Sharp Shooter ability, the accuracy of guns will be increased by 35% when used in scoped-in conditions.

Laura is highly recommended for snipers and assaulters (notably Marksman Rifle users). They can equip the Sharp Shooter ability with Rafael's Dead Silent ability to increase their proficiency exponentially.

2) Clu

Ability: Tracing Steps (active)

Clu got a significant buff in the Free Fire MAX OB34 update. After this update, with Clu's Tracing Steps ability, users can locate the positions of foes who are within a 75 meters range and are not in a prone or squat position.

The tracing effect will last for 10 seconds, and the ability has a CD of 50 seconds. The effective duration was 10 seconds, and the CD was 50 seconds before the OB34 update.

Clu is an ideal character for players who showcase either passive or aggressive gameplay and execute strategic plans. This is a useful character for Battle Royale rank push and Clash Squad modes.

1) Xayne

Ability: Extreme Encounter (active)

The developers have altered Xayne's ability positively and negatively, making it still quite balanced as before the OB34 update. However, the buffed part is quite interesting.

Before the Free Fire MAX OB34 update, lasting for 15 seconds, Xayne's Extreme Encounter ability could restore users' 80HP temporarily, decaying steadily over time. Users were able to give 130% increased damage to the gloo walls and shields. It had a CD of 100 seconds.

Xayne's updated ability restores users' 120 HP instantly (which decays over time), and they can give a 200% increased damage to gloo walls and shields, effects lasting for only 6 seconds. However, the CD is still the same. Xayne should be a prime choice for rushers.

