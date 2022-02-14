5 best female Free Fire characters with active and passive abilities in February 2022

Ideally, a battle royale shooter like Garena Free Fire should test the movement skills and aim of players with equal benefits and resources. However, character abilities have the potential to tilt a match in favor of a specific user, provided they have a decent skill-set.

Hence, Free Fire has turned into a pay-to-win game over time, as gamers cannot maximize their tiers without character skills. The variety of characters is unmatched, as players can purchase the likes of Chrono, Alok, Wukong, and Skyler to turn the tide during Free Fire matches.

The game has the option of a character combination that allows users to equip four abilities, one active and three passive. Therefore, rather than spending diamonds on a solid character, gamers can purchase abilities using gold coins that will allow them to save actual money.

Best female characters in Garena Free Fire (February 2022)

It is wise to purchase female character abilities as they are surprisingly underrated and don't necessarily require players to exhaust their diamonds, as they can unlock these characters using gold coins.

Here are the best female characters in Free Fire (both passive and active) that players should acquire:

5) Kapella

Kapella - Healing Song (Image via Garena)

Ability - Healing Song (Passive)

Price - 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins

Kapella is quite impressive if players want to enhance their healing capabilities during matches. She helps improve the effects of health skills and supplies by 10%. In addition, users can help downed teammates by reducing their HP loss by 20%.

4) Clu

Clu - Tracing Steps (Image via Garena)

Ability - Tracing Steps (Active)

Cooldown - 75 seconds

Price - 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins

Spotting an enemy on the battlefield is quite tricky, and gamers can use every possible means to locate them. Clu allows them to receive their opponents' location (for five seconds) within 50m, provided foes are not prone or crouching.

Hence, "Tracing Steps" becomes a lot more crucial for overtly defensive users.

3) Dasha

Dasha - Partying On (Image via Garena)

Ability - Partying On (Passive)

Price - 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins

Falling from a building can be a severe setback during matches as it damages gamers while wasting some time for recovery. Dasha lessens the fall damage and recovery time by 30% and 60%, respectively.

Apart from that, users can also reduce the minimum recoil and rate of recoil buildup by 6%, each by using Dasha.

2) A124

A124 - Thrill of Battle (Image via Garena)

Ability - Thrill of Battle (Active)

Cooldown - 10 seconds

Price - 399 diamonds/6000 gold coins

A124 is among the highly underrated characters in Free Fire as she doesn't have a fan-following like the popular options. She boosts the conversion rate as players can convert as much as 20 EP to HP within four seconds.

The boost in conversion is quite critical in close-combat situations when gamers are trying to rush at enemies.

1) Xayne

Xayne - Xtreme Encounter (Image via Garena)

Ability - Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Cooldown - 150 seconds

Price - 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins

Xayne is arguably the best female character in the game due to the temporary HP she offers. Her 15-second skill allows users to receive 80 HP that decays over time and comes in handy during attack-like situations.

Moreover, there is an 80% increase in the capability of dealing the damage to gloo walls and shields.

Note: The character skills listed are at their base level, and this list solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer