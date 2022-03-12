5 best female Free Fire MAX characters to get before OB33 update

Various factors influence gameplay in Free Fire MAX, with one of the most important being the characters. They have special skills that assist users in achieving their goal of winning. Over the years, the developers have added new characters, widening the overall options.

With the release of the OB33 version of the game just around the corner, the following section looks at some of the best female characters that players can obtain in Free Fire MAX.

Note: Selection of characters will vary from user to user, and the ones listed below are based on the writer's opinion.

Free Fire MAX: Most potent female characters to acquire before OB33 update

5) Kapella

Skill: Healing Song

Description: Kapella is a popular pop singer and star

Kapella's ability is perfect for placing in a character combination, and it pairs well with numerous choices like DJ Alok and Dimitri.

It increases the effects of healing items by 10% and healing skills by 10%. Also, there's a reduction in ally HP loss when downed by 20%. However, the effects do not stack up.

4) Moco

Skill: Hacker's Eye

Description: Moco is an outstanding hacker.

Moco is another fantastic character available to gamers in Free Fire MAX. Her ability, Hacker's Eye, tags foes who are shot for five seconds. In addition, their position is shared with teammates, assisting them in making the next move.

Individuals can even obtain the Awakened form of the character by completing the respective missions to gain even more benefits.

3) Clu

Skill: Tracing Steps

Description: Clu is a modern day private detective

When players activate Clu's ability, it identifies enemy locations within 50 meters. But there is a catch: the opponents must not be in prone or squat positions.

It has a total duration of five seconds and a cooldown of 75 seconds after use. Moreover, the positions of foes get communicated with teammates, like Moco's ability.

2) A124

Skill: Thrill of Battle

Description: A124 is a robot made with modern technology

Thrill of Battle is A124's astounding skill in Free Fire MAX. When used, it transforms 20 EP into HP in 4 seconds. Each usage is followed by a 10-second cooldown period.

However, as seen in the ongoing OB33 Advance Server, the developers might modify this ability in the next update. Users may learn more about it by going here.

1) Xayne

Skill: Xtreme Encounter

Description: Xayne is an extreme sports athlete

Ever since her buff, Xayne has been extensively used by players to play aggressively on the battlefield. It offers 80 HP temporarily (decaying over time) while also raising the damage to gloo walls and shields by a total of 80%.

Upon activation, the ability will last for 15 seconds and then have a 150-second cooldown period.

