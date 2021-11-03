5 best Free Fire bundles to get in November 2021

The developers of Free Fire don't hold back when it comes to adding new cosmetics to the battle royale title. Costume bundles are some of the most sought-after items in the game. Their purpose is to provide users with a way to customize the esthetic appearance of their characters.

Here are some of the best bundles available in the game at the moment.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

Best costume bundles in Free Fire (November 2021)

5) Crazy Panda Bundle

This is the Crazy Panda set (Image via Free Fire)

Crazy Panda is one of the most attractive bundles that users can presently avail of in Garena Free Fire via the Magic Cube. This item was added back in June 2018 through Diamond Royale.

Unlike the majority of the other bundles, Crazy Panda must be worn as a whole set and can be equipped on only female characters.

4) Zombified Samurai Bundle

This is thought to be among the rarest bundles ever added to Garena Free Fire. Players can now access it through the newly commenced "Gift of Light" event.

However, individuals need to remember that they aren't guaranteed to receive it after spending a particular number of diamonds. Here are all the contents of the bundle:

Zombified Samurai (Mask)

Zombified Samurai (Top)

Zombified Samurai (Bottom)

Zombified Samurai (Shoes)

3) Bandit Bundle

Bandit Bundle can be obtained by using the Magic Cube (Image via Free Fire)

Bandit Bundle takes the next position on this list, and many players are interested in obtaining it in Free Fire. As of now, users can exchange one Magic Cube to claim the bundle in Free Fire.

Garena initially added it to the game back in April 2019. The following are all the items included in the Bandit Bundle:

Bandit (Mask)

Bandit (Top)

Bandit (Bottom)

Bandit (Shoes)

2) Night Clown Bundle

Night Clown is yet another incredible option, which mainly draws players in due to its unique head item. Developers made the set available in the battle royale title quite a while ago, and now gamers can get it by exchanging a Magic Cube.

All items of Night Clown are stated below:

Night Clown (Head)

Night Clown (Top)

Night Clown (Pants)

Night Clown (Shoes)

1) The Streets Bundle

The Streets Bundle is also known as Breakdancer (Image via Free Fire)

Streets is often referred to as the "Breakdancer Bundle" by players and it is probably the best bundle that they can currently attain in the game.

Like the Zombified Samurai, players can acquire the costume through the Gift of Light event, which runs until November 9. Listed below are the contents present in the Streets Bundle:

Breakdancer (Shoes)

Breakdancer (Top)

Breakdancer (Bottom)

Breakdancer (Shoes)

