5 best Free Fire character abilities for beginners in 2022

Some character abilities in Free Fire are more complex than others. They are active and have to be triggered manually or have prerequisites that need to be fulfilled before working in-game.

While seasoned players have it all figured out, this information may be too much for beginners. This being the case, newcomers to the game should stick to basic abilities that are straightforward to understand.

These Free Fire character abilities are great for beginners

5) Sustained Raids

Jota's ability Sustained Raids is great for beginners just getting started and those who forget to heal during battles. The ability grants the user HP every time they score a hit on an opponent.

If the opponent has been knocked down, the user recovers 20% of their HP. If executed correctly, players can chain attacks to heal and stay in the fight longer constantly.

4) Bullet Beats

D-Bee's Bullet Beats ability allows the user to shoot and move without penalties. When firing and moving, the movement speed increases by 15% and accuracy by 20%.

Since most beginners primarily use hip fire during their early days in-game, this ability is great. They will be able to move about during combat and fire with precision.

3) Dash

Kelly's Dash ability in Free Fire increases the user's sprint speed by 6% in-game. This will remain active throughout the match. While the small speed boost may not seem like much, it can be used in numerous situations.

Beginners can use the extra speed to escape opponents, rotate with haste, and even outrun the shrinking zone. This ability can be utilized in many more ways during a match.

2) Sharp Shooter

As beginners begin to learn the ropes of Free Fire, they slowly shift away from hip fire mode. Over time, using the scope becomes the preferred mode of aiming. While skills can improve accuracy, players can even use Laura's Sharp Shooter ability to gain an edge.

When scoped in, her talent increases the user's accuracy by a whopping 35%. This makes landing headshots much more accessible with any scoped weapon. Additionally, firing at targets at great distances is made more accessible.

1) Hat Trick

The outcome of most battles in Free Fire is decided by whoever has the most HP at the end of the fight. Such being the case, to improve the odds of victory, beginners can use Luqueta's Hat Trick ability.

The user's HP is increased for every kill earned during a match. When maxed out, the user can have an additional 50 HP during the match. This is beneficial as it allows the players to sustain more damage before dying.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Srijan Sen