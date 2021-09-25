5 best Free Fire character abilities for rank push in September 2021

Garena Free Fire can be placed among the most competitive battle royale mobile games. The reason behind such competitiveness is the overwhelming popularity and a mammoth active userbase.

Hence, it is natural to have an increased difficulty level when players try to maximize their ranks in the game. Players require a decent amount of skills and specific character abilities for a rank push in Free Fire.

Characters and their skills affect the gameplay and strategy of users. There are plenty of tactical benefits and edges that they get from these Free Fire specialties.

Free Fire characters: What are the best options for pushing ranks in September 2021?

1) Skyler (Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler - Riptide Rhythm (Image via Free Fire)

If players have a balanced strategy, then Skyler is best-suited for them in Free Fire. His active ability, Riptide Rhythm, assists in launching a sonic wave of 50m range. He can also be considered as one of the strongest characters in the game.

This sonic wave can destroy five gloo walls which can prove formidable for far away enemies. Furthermore, gamers get an HP recovery that starts from four points every time a gloo wall is deployed.

Riptide Rhythm has an initial cooldown of 60 seconds.

2) K (Master of All)

K - Master of All (Image via Free Fire)

Any Free Fire character list is incomplete without Captain Booyah, as he is one of the best options ever. Master of All increases the players' max EP by 50 while also assisting in EP gain.

There are two modes to this ability: Psychology and Jiu-jitsu mode. In the former, gamers acquire two EP every three seconds, while in the latter one, allies within 6m get a boost in their EP to HP conversion rates by five times.

Since users get a continuous health boost, Master of All can be considered an excellent option for rank pushing.

3) Alok (Drop the beat)

Alok - Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire)

One of the most popular characters in Free Fire is DJ Alok, who has an active ability, Drop The Beat, helping teammates increase their movement speed by 10%. This agility buff is quite crucial for rushing and escaping. Hence, gamers can adopt a balanced playstyle with Alok.

Furthermore, they get HP generation at a rate of five per second. Both effects have a duration of five seconds at the base level of Alok, which players can upgrade to 10 seconds at level six.

4) Chrono (Time Turner)

Chrono - Time Turner (Image via Free Fire)

Everyone is aware of the nerf that Chrono received after the OB27 update. The infamous move turned him from being one of the most overpowered characters to a mediocre one. However, his ability, Time Turner, is still strong enough to maximize the rank push.

It can guard players against 600 damage via a temporary force field. In addition to that, they also increase their agility by 5%, which they can maximize to 15% at the sixth level.

Chrono's only drawback right is his high CD of 200 seconds. However, his shield and agility make him a good choice for a rank-pushing.

5) Wukong (Camouflage)

Wukong - Camouflage (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong, the Monkey King of Free Fire, seems to be an underrated character choice because of the mixed opinions about his ability. It all depends upon the skills of players on how they use Camouflage.

His ability can turn players into a bush for 10 seconds (max). Hence, Wukong is a great option for stealth and knocking out enemies when they least expect the attack.

Much like Chrono's Time Turner, Camouflage also has a humongous CD of 300 seconds initially, which can only be improved to 200 seconds. Nonetheless, Wukong is still an excellent choice if users are looking to push the ranks.

This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

