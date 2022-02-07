5 best Free Fire character abilities for solo players after OB32 update

Most Free Fire players will be aware of characters' significance in the game's overall gameplay. Their unique abilities can completely alter the course of matches, and with the proper selection, individuals can get significant advantages over their opponents.

Furthermore, since many gamers do not have squads to play Free Fire with, they are prompted to search for the most appropriate character to play solo and push their ranks.

Note: The list depicts the writer's opinion, and the choice of character may vary.

Five Free Fire character abilities perfect for solo play

5) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne received a buff in the most recent Free Fire update, and when Xtreme Encounter is activated, players get 80 HP for a temporary period (decaying over time). Additionally, the damage on gloo walls and shields is raised by 80%. These two effects run for 15 seconds, and the ability possesses a cooldown of 150 seconds.

Once the character reaches its max potential, the damage on gloo walls and shields is raised by 130%, while the cooldown time reduces to 100 seconds.

4) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong is another excellent option for solo users who enjoy being aggressive on the battlefield. His ability turns them into a bush for 10 seconds, with a 20% decrease in movement speed.

The transformation will, however, conclude if they engage in a fight. There's a 300-second cooldown, but it resets when players defeat an enemy.

The cooldown is reduced to 200 seconds at the highest level, and the ability's duration is increased to 15 seconds.

3) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler is third on this list, and Riptide Rhythm sends a sonic wave forward, damaging five gloo walls within a 50m range. After each use, it has a 60-second cooldown duration. On top of that, every gloo wall that players deploy will increase health recovery, starting at 4 points.

When the character reaches level 6 (maximum) in Free Fire, the range rises to 100 meters, the health recovery becomes 9 points, and the cooldown is lowered to 40 seconds.

2) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok has the Drop the Beat ability, and a 5m aura is created after activating. It boosts the movement speed by a total of 10% and also restores 5HP/s for 5 seconds. However, the effects do not stack up, and a cooldown of 45 seconds is followed with every use.

At the peak level, the surge in movement speed is by 15%, while the duration becomes 10 seconds.

1) K

Ability: Master of all

K's Master of All ability increases the maximum number of EP by 50 points. It further features two modes — Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. With the former, the EP conversion rate rises by 500% (5 EP converted to 5 HP per second), while the other restores 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. A three-second cooldown time is applied for switching between modes.

After individuals take K to the highest level, the Psychology mode is the only thing affected. Consequently, they will be able to restore 3 EP per second, up to 250 EP.

Edited by Ravi Iyer