5 best Free Fire character abilities for solo vs squad games

Playing solo vs squad in Free Fire is one of the hardest things to do in-game. Players' skills will be strained to the maximum, and their in-game tactical prowess will be tested. Although the task is hard, there are ways to make it easier.

Using the suitable character ability lets users easily outsmart opponents in combat. Although victory is not assured, the odds of attaining a favorable outcome are improved.

Note: Character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Use these abilities when playing solo vs squad in Free Fire

5) Elite Hayato - Art of Blades

The Art of Blades passive ability increases armor penetration by 10% for every 10% loss in maximum HP. Frontal damage is also reduced by 3.5% for every 10% HP loss.

This ability is excellent for solo Free Fire gamers as it allows for aggressive gameplay. Armor penetration damage will greatly help take down opponents with ease.

4) Laura - Sharp Shooter

Sharp Shooter increases accuracy by 35% while being scooped in. This will allow players to fire more rounds at enemies with higher accuracy and get more headshots.

Additionally, this skill will significantly increase the chances of projectiles making contact when shooting at moving or far away targets, enabling users to engage opponents at any range.

3) Jota - Sustained Raids

Sustained Raids is a powerful ability for those who have mastered an aggressive playstyle. For every bullet that finds a target, gamers recover a small percentage of HP. When the opponent has been knocked down, 10% HP is recovered.

If done correctly, Free Fire players using Jota's ability will seldom have to use medkits or rely on EP for healing. Simply by systematically attacking opponents, they can ensure their HP remains full at all times.

2) Wolfrahh - Limelight

Limelight is perfect for solo players in Free Fire. With every kill or observer, it becomes stronger. At its full potential, the damage taken from headshots is reduced by 30%, while damage inflicted on enemy limbs increases by 20%.

This unique combo allows users to play aggressively and take more risks. However, it comes at the cost of having to shoot at an opponent's limbs to deal more damage. Given the hitbox size, this will require some practice.

1) DJ Alok - Drop the Beat

When activated, Drop the Beat increases movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP per second. It lasts for ten seconds and has a cooldown period of 45.

This ability is by far one of the best in Free Fire. Solo players can benefit from the low cooldown time, enabling them to use the skill frequently. Medkits won't be needed for most matches if used currently.

Note: The list is in no particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

