5 best Free Fire character abilities for strategic gameplay (December 2021)

Characters in Free Fire have a diverse set of abilities. Some are active, while others are passive. However, only a few stand out as strategically sound. Rather than serve as offensive abilities that deal more damage, they assist in team fights.

While not all the characters can be considered meta, a few have risen to prominence within the community. When used correctly, the entire squad benefits from their abilities and helps secure a Booyah.

These five abilities in Free Fire allow for strategic gameplay options

5) DJ Alok - Drop the Beat

When the ability is activated, a 5-meter radius is created. Teammates within it move 15% faster and recover 5 HP/second. The skill lasts for ten seconds and has a cooldown period of 45 seconds.

DJ Alok's ability is by far one of the strongest in Free Fire, coming in handy in all situations. When used correctly, numerous strategic and tactical gameplay options are made available to users.

4) Chrono - Time Turner

When the ability is used, a dome-shaped forcefield is formed. It protects users and anyone within by absorbing 800 damage. It lasts for only six seconds and has a cooldown period of 120 seconds.

Even though Chrono's Time Turner ability was nerfed after the Free Fire OB31 update, it's still useful in certain situations. It's of great use during defensive fights and for holding down positions.

3) Notora - Racer's Blessings

Racer's Blessings is a passive ability triggered when users drive a vehicle. All squad members within the car will recover 5 HP every two seconds.

The skill may not seem like much in Free Fire, but it allows players to heal on the go. This is handy when rotating from one location to the other. Rather than using medkits or EP to heal, gamers can passively heal in the vehicle without worrying.

2) Skyler - Riptide Rhythm

Riptide Rhythm is an ability focused on destroying gloo walls. When activated, a sonic wave moves forward, damaging five gloo walls up to a range of 100 meters. Users can even recover some HP when placing gloo walls. This ability has a short cooldown period of 40 seconds.

Being able to destroy gloo walls is a huge strategic advantage. The enemy is left without cover, and players can easily flank them. Additionally, with the option to self-heal, users become self-reliant during matches.

1) Clu - Tracing Steps

Clu's Tracing Steps is a unique ability in Free Fire. When activated, it locates enemies within a 70-meter radius. However, it does not detect opponents in a prone or crouch position. It lasts for five seconds and has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Being able to find the enemy opens up numerous tactical and strategic options. Players can either guess their rotation path and lay an ambush or flank them to gain eliminations swiftly.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the abilities are listed at their highest levels.

Edited by Ravi Iyer