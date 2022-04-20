5 best Free Fire character combinations for rush gameplay

In Free Fire, users can purchase skill slots with diamonds or gold and then place the ability of other characters into those slots, eventually creating character combinations. These combinations are critical, and they can essentially comprise only one active skill and three passive skills.

While creating them, numerous other factors should also be kept in mind, including the playing style. With many gamers wanting to play aggressively and rush onto the foes, they search for character combinations that compliment such gameplay.

Disclaimer: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They can instead play Free Fire MAX, which isn't banned.

Five potent Free Fire character combinations for rush gameplay

5) Dimitri + Laura + Shirou + Rafael

Gamers can use this combo in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri's ability is Healing Heartbeat, and it creates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone in which users and allies regain three health every second. Users can self-recover if they are knocked down. A cooldown of 85 seconds follows the skill's duration of ten seconds.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura's Sharp Shooter improves accuracy when players are scoped in. The gain in percentage is 10% at the base level.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

If an adversary within 80 meters hits gamers, the attacker will be marked for 6 seconds. The initial shot will have 50% more armor penetration, and then there's a 25-second cooldown time.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Due to Rafael's ability, the snipers and Marksman Rifles in Free Fire will have their shooting sound silenced. Additionally, successful shots will cause enemies to bleed 40% quicker.

4) Wukong + Kla + Antonio + Moco

Use this combo in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

Wukong: Camouflage

Wukong's ability lets gamers transform into a bush for ten seconds, with a 20% speed reduction. If individuals attack opponents, that particular conversion ends. There's a 300-second cooldown time, but it'll reset if users take down a foe.

Kla: Muay Thai

Kla increases the amount of damage that users deal with their fists by 100%, making them more powerful at close range.

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Antonio's ability provides ten additional health points at the start of each round, resulting in players starting with 210 health points.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Hacker's Eye ability of Moco tags opponents for two seconds upon hitting them. It also gives the teammates details about the location of the enemies.

3) A124 + Otho + Leon + Hayato

A124’s ability was changed in the OB33 update (Image via Garena)

A124: Thrill of Battle

Thrill of Battle unleashes an 8m electromagnetic wave that inhibits enemy skills from activating and interrupts interaction cooldowns. It has a cooldown of 100 seconds and lasts for 20 seconds.

Otho: Memory Mist

In Otho's ability, killing an enemy reveals the location of all other opponents within 25 meters of users. The teammates are also informed of their whereabouts.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

With Leon, five health is restored when players survive combat during the match.

Hayato: Bushido

Bushido increases armor penetration by 7.5% in Free Fire with every 10% decrease in maximum health.

2) Alok + Dasha + Jota + Jai

Alok is one of the best characters (Image via Garena)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok's Drop the Beat enhances the movement speed by 10% and recovers five health points per second for five seconds. After each use, there is a 45-second cooldown, and the effects do not stack.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha helps cut down damage and recovery time from falls by 30% and 60%, respectively. Her ability also reduces the amount of recoil buildup and the maximum recoil by 6%.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Players' health will be restored if they shoot an enemy while using a gun with Jota's Sustained Raids equipped. In addition, the skill will refill 10% of the total HP upon killing a foe.

Jai: Raging Reload

After knocking down an enemy, a weapon's magazine is refilled by 30% of its maximum capacity owing to Jai's Raging Reload. This only works with AR, SMG, SG, and Pistol-type firearms.

1) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Kelly

This is probably the best combination (Image via Garena)

K: Master of All

Master of All, i.e., K's ability will raise the maximum EP by 50 points. In addition, there are two modes available:

Jiu-jitsu: Boosts EP conversion rate by 500% (5 EP to 5 HP per second) Psychology: Replenishes 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

There's a 3-seconds cooldown on switching between these two modes.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel's Crazy Slayer allows users to recover 30 EP whenever they get a kill. With K's ability, individuals can instantly transform this EP into health.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta's Hat Trick increases the maximum health in Free Fire by 10 points per kill on the battlefield.

Kelly: Dash

Kelly's skill is called Dash, and it boosts sprinting speed by 1%. The percentage will increase as the character is leveled up.

Note: The list reflects the writer's personal opinion.

