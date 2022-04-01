5 best Free Fire characters in April 2022

Characters with special abilities are one of Free Fire's most crucial gameplay elements. The list has grown over time, and Garena regularly adds new ones while balancing existing ones. In the most recent OB33 update, they introduced the character named "Kenta" to the roster.

Generally, the choice of characters varies depending on personal tastes; yet, due to the vast diversity of possibilities accessible in the game, players are sometimes bewildered as to which character to select. The following section provides them with the best options.

Disclaimer: Indian players should refrain from downloading/playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Top 5 best characters in Free Fire (April 2022)

5) A124

Ability: Thrill of Battle

In the OB33 release of Free Fire, Garena changed A124’s complete ability, and she has become one of the best options available in the game.

An 8m electromagnetic wave is unleashed upon activating the "Thrill of Battle," which disables active and passive skill activation. It lasts for 20 seconds and has a cooldown period of 100 seconds.

As the character gets leveled up within the game, the ability's duration will be 30 seconds, while the cooldown will be lowered to 50 seconds. This could help users immensely in close quarters, and they can use it while rushing their enemies.

4) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler is the in-game persona of Sơn Tùng M-TP, a Vietnamese musician. His ability is tremendous, and many players within the game enjoy using the particular character. At the base level, "Riptide Rhythm" unleashes a sonic wave forward, damaging 5 Gloo Walls in a range of 50 meters.

There’s a 60-second cooldown, and each Gloo Wall that users deploy will lead to HP recovery starting at 4 points.

After reaching the max level, the range of the ability will rise to 100 meters, the cooldown will lessen to 40 seconds, and the health recovery will become 9 points.

3) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

The Healing Heartbeat skill of Dimitri makes him another excellent option for players in Free Fire. It creates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone, where users and allies can recover three health points per second.

Also, if knocked down, they can self-recover to get back up. The zone will run for 10 seconds, and there will then be an 85-seconds cooldown. The zone’s duration will be 15 seconds, and the cooldown will come down to 60 seconds after the character reaches his maximum potential in the game.

2) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

Ever since his release, Alok has established himself as one of the top choices and has been extensively used by the entire community.

"Drop the Beat" creates a 5m aura that increases movement speed by 10% and replenishes 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. These two effects do not stack, and there’s a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

At the peak level, the ability’s duration will be 10 seconds, meaning that gamers will be able to accumulate 50 health. Meanwhile, the rise in the movement speed will grow to 15%, and individuals can utilize it in the early stages of a match to move quicker and accumulate supplies.

1) K

Ability: Master of All

K’s Master of All is arguably the best ability present in Garena Free Fire, and it increases the max EP by 50 points. It additionally has two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu: Gives a 500% increase in EP conversion rate (5 EP to 5 HP per second)

Gives a 500% increase in EP conversion rate (5 EP to 5 HP per second) Psychology mode: Gives 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

There’s a small cooldown of 3 seconds to switch between the modes. As the character’s level increases, only the Psychology mode is impacted, and at the max level, users get 3 EP each second, up to a maximum of 250 EP.

Note: This list represents the writer’s opinion.

