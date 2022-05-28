5 best Free Fire characters after Chrono buff in OB34 update

Garena Free Fire is not just a survival shooter where gamers fight it out to showcase their movement and aiming skills. The characters bring the RPG factor to the title and make it a more strategy-based game.

The impact of character abilities enhances users' results as they rank up in the Battle Royale or Clash Squad modes.

Initially, players can outperform others by using their skill-set, but characters become almost a necessity in the higher tiers. Thus, they can choose the most favorable character combination for their playstyle and grind hard in their desired game mode to get better results and Booyahs.

Disclaimer: The characters in the following list are not listed in any particular order, and the attributes of their abilities are at their first level. Free Fire, alongside 53 other apps, has been blocked by the Government of India as of February 2022. Thus, individuals should avoid installing Garena's flagship BR shooter and download its MAX variant to access their game accounts.

Most potent characters in Garena Free Fire after the Chrono buff (OB34 update)

Garena Free Fire received its OB34 update on 25 May, and various characters received adjustments. One of the most notable balance changes was for Chrono, who got a slight buff.

The CR7-themed character now has a lower cooldown, while other famous options like Skyler and Alok also received some optimizations.

As per the new changes in the OB34 version of the game, Chrono's ability, Time Turner, will create a force field (shield) that guards the character against as much as 800 damage (with an inability to shoot from inside). However, the cooldown for six levels of the ability will now have a lower duration:

Level 1: 180 seconds to 160 seconds

180 seconds to 160 seconds Level 2: 164 seconds to 150 seconds

164 seconds to 150 seconds Level 3: 150 seconds to 140 seconds

150 seconds to 140 seconds Level 4: 138 seconds to 130 seconds

138 seconds to 130 seconds Level 5: 128 seconds to 120 seconds

128 seconds to 120 seconds Level 6: 120 seconds to 110 seconds

While the change in CD does seem like an upgrade, it still doesn't have much impact on the top five characters in Garena Free Fire, which readers can see below:

1) Alok

Duration - 10 seconds

Movement speed - 10%

CD - 70 seconds

Alok has been one of the most popular characters ever since his launch. The reason for his overwhelming fame is his exceptional capabilities, which allow users to get an agility boost and HP recovery.

When using Drop the Beat, their movement speed significantly increases. However, when players are not moving during the activation period, they can receive HP at five points/second.

Both effects don't stack and last for five seconds, making Alok a brilliant character. However, the OB34 update has nerfed the DJ Alok by adding a variable (depending on ability level) CD time. Nonetheless, Alok is still one of the best Free Fire characters.

2) Wukong

Duration - 10 seconds

CD - 300 seconds

After the OB34, Wukong, aka the Monkey King, has received an adjustment in his active ability, Camouflage. Gamers now encounter a 10% decrease in agility instead of 20% when the ability gets activated. However, the rest of the specifications have remained intact.

Individuals can turn into a bush using Camouflage and remain in the same state for 10 seconds. Only firing a weapon will make the character return to the Monkey King state during the transformation phase. Thus, Wukong is one of the most valuable characters in-game.

Although Wukong has a high CD time, his fascinating skills make him a vital addition to any character combination.

3) Jota

HP gain via a knockdown - 10%

Jota is a character who proves to be exceptional for users with an aggressive gameplay strategy. His passive ability, Sustained Raids, is way more efficient than plenty of active skills on the battlefield.

Users can recover an unspecified amount of HP whenever they hit enemies using a firearm. Moreover, they can attain around 10% of maximum HP (bar capacity) when they complete an enemy knockdown.

Therefore, it is pretty clear that this skill comes in handy for gamers with an attacking play style. Additionally, being a passive skill, they get the liberty to use the overpowered Jota with an active ability in a combination.

4) K

'Psychology mode' duration - 2.2 seconds

Max EP - 150 points

K is among the exceptional options in Garena Free Fire for characters ideal for aggressive and defensive play styles across different in-game modes. Players can employ his Master of All active ability to claim an extra 50-point capacity in the EP bar.

Furthermore, K's ability has two sub-modes — Jiu-jitsu and Psychology modes. The former assists allies within six meters of Captain Booyah to claim an enhanced EP to HP conversion rate by 500%.

The Psychology mode ensures that users receive three EP every 2.2 seconds. Thus, K becomes an excellent team support and an ideal choice for attacking.

5) Xayne

Damage increase - 100%

Cooldown - 150 seconds

Despite a series of additions over time, Xayne has remained the best female character. Moreover, her active ability makes her more valuable than several other options in Free Fire.

Users can activate Xayne's Xtreme Encounter to get a temporary 120 HP gain that takes six seconds to decay. Hence, this potent female character becomes a go-to option for those who love to rush during matches.

Besides the temporary HP boost, players can also enhance their ability to deal damage to gloo walls by 100%. Thus, Xayne is among the most suitable characters for the aggressive gameplay strategy.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer