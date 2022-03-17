5 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad in Max version (March 2022)

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most exciting modes in Free Fire MAX. Players go head-to-head with opponents in small areas with limited equipment and no second chances.

While strategy and gun skill help in winning the match, picking the right character matters. Depending on the playstyle, players can use their abilities to a devastating effect during the match.

Characters that are a good choice for Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

5) K

K is one of the best characters to use in Clash Squad mode. His ability, Master Of All, allows the user to heal themselves and the entire squad via the Jiu-Jitsu mode. In the Psychology mode, the user will recover 3EP/second.

Although healing teammates using EP will not be feasible for the most part, the user can heal themselves with ease. This will allow them to buy more utility items instead of purchasing medkits and inhalers.

4) Jota

Jota is a self-sufficient combatant in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Sustained Raids, features a vampiric mechanic. Every time an opponent is shot, the user recovers some HP. When they are downed or eliminated, the user recovers 20% HP.

This ability allows the user to fight relentlessly during the match. With each shot potentially being able to heal them, the need to stop and apply medkits is rendered redundant.

3) DJ Alok

When it comes to support and tactical bonuses, DJ Alok is the name that most users chant. His ability, Drop The Beat, heals allies for 5HP/second and provides them with a mobility boost of 15% for 10 seconds.

Given the low cooldown time of 45 seconds, this ability works well in Clash Squad mode. If timed perfectly, it can be used twice during a single round. To make it more effective, players can use Rockie and lower the cooldown time further to 38 seconds.

2) Dasha

Although Dasha does not provide any direct bonuses in combat, her ability, Partying On, helps control recoil. It provides a 10% reduction in recoil build-up and maximum recoil.

In addition to the recoil buffs, fall damage is reduced by 50%, and recovery time from falls is reduced by 80%. In theory, this will allow the user to jump off buildings without much concern.

1) Antonio

Antonio spent years as a gangster before making his way to Free Fire MAX. His ability, Gangster's Spirit, grants the character an extra 35 bonus HP every round. This extra health comes into use during a 1v1 situation.

Although the HP bonus is not very large, it gives the user the confidence to engage opponents in combat. Since most fights boil down to who has the most HP left, winning duels becomes easy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu