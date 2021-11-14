5 best Free Fire characters to get with diamonds before OB31 update

Free Fire characters can be bought from the in-game store by spending gold coins or diamonds (in-game currencies). Players can top up diamonds within 16 November 2021 to acquire the latest Free Fire character, Otho, for free.

The OB31 Advance Server is expected to be launched tomorrow, 15 November 2021. Before the OB31 update rolls out, players can acquire the following characters using diamonds.

Free Fire characters to buy with diamonds

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is one of the most popular Free Fire characters who possess the active ability Drop the Beat. The skill can improve the movement speed of the players by 10% and can recover 5 HPs per second for five seconds. The cooldown time is 45 seconds only.

2) D-bee

D-bee and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee is a great choice for beginners as he helps with accuracy. The ability, Bullet Beats, increases the accuracy while shooting by 10%. It also increases the movement speed by 5% when the player is shooting their enemies.

3) K

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

K’s ability, Master of All, is multidimensional and surely worth possessing. He increases the maximum EP by 50. He also helps with boosting the EP conversion rate by 500% in the Jiu-jitsu mode and restores 2 EP every three seconds (up to 100) in the Psychology mode.

4) Dasha

Dasha and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha’s passive ability, Partying On, is also diverse. She reduces recoil build-up and maximum recoil by 6% each. The ability also reduces damage taken by falls and recovery time by falls by 30% and 60%, respectively.

5) Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler can unleash a sonic wave that can destroy as many as five gloo walls within 50 meters. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, also recovers 4 HPs per gloo wall deployed. The cooldown time of the character is 60 seconds.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

