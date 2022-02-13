5 best Free Fire characters to get with gold for Clash Squad matches

Obtaining characters in Free Fire is a costly affair. They cost diamonds, which can only be obtained in exchange for real-life money. Fortunately, the developers have made provisions for a few characters to buy gold.

They are some of the best in-game and well-suited for Clash Squad mode. Although saving up the gold to buy them may take some time, the wait will be worth it.

These Free Fire characters are perfect for Clash Squad and can get bought with gold

5) Maro

When engaging in combat in Clash Squad, the player must either rush or hold their ground against the enemy. There is some amount of distance between the two teams in either scenario. This distance can be utilized by Maro and his Falcon Fervor ability to deal extra damage.

Costing 8,000 gold, getting this character is a smart choice for any user. With the ability to deal an extra 25% damage on enemies, landing a headshot will immediately eliminate. Additionally, another 3.5% extra damage can be dealt to opponents.

4) Xayne

Coming in at 8,000 gold, Xayne is one of the best characters to get for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode. Her ability, Xtreme Encounter, is powerful and can change the outcome of the entire match in the blink of an eye.

When activated, the user gains 80 HP temporality and deals 130% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. It lasts for 15 seconds and cool down for 100 seconds after being used.

3) Laura

There is none better than Laura and her Sharp Shooter ability for players who want to be accurate with their shots. It provides a 35% accuracy bonus when scoped in with any weapon.

While this bonus will significantly benefit players who use long-range weapons, it can also maximize accuracy with other scoped weapons. No matter the enemy's range, landing accurate shots will become easier.

2) Antonio

At just 6,000 gold, Antonio is one of the best characters players can buy in Free Fire. His ability, Gangster's Spirit, grants the user 35 extra HP at the start of each round.

Although this may not seem like much, the extra HP can gain an advantage in battle. Since most fights in-game boil down to who has the most HP, a skilled player will make the most of Antonio.

1) Dasha

Dasha is one of the best characters for players who enjoy using SMGs. Costing 8,000 gold, her ability Partying On enables the user to control recoil more easily in-game. The rate of recoil buildup and maximum recoil is reduced by 10%.

Additionally, the damage reduction from falls and recovery time from falls is also reduced by 50% and 80%, respectively. Although this skill is situational, it's a nice bonus to have.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Srijan Sen