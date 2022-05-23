5 best Free Fire characters to pair with Luqueta in 2022

Free Fire characters possess special powers that play a significant role in various warfare circumstances.

Gamers are allowed to combine a maximum of four character skills, including both active and passive skills. However, the former type of skill is limited to only one selection.

Mobile gamers need to choose characters that suit their playstyle and game plan.

Luqueta is a magnificent Free Fire character with a passive skill called Hat Trick that increases the max HP of the user by 25 for each kill confirmed, up to 50. He is indeed highly efficient in BR ranked and Clash Squad matches.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire: Listing characters to be paired with Luqueta for all players in 2022

Luqueta users can consider adding any of the following characters to their skill combination.

5) K

Ability: Master of All (active)

K's Master of All ability increases the maximum EP of the user by 50. Further, it acts in two distinct modes: Jiu-jitsu mode and psychology mode.

When the former is active, allies within a range of 6-meter get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. The latter recovers users' 3 EPs every second, up to 250 EP. These modes have a small cooldown time (CD) of 3 seconds.

K can maintain users' Health Point (HP) to a greater extent with Luqueta's Hat Trick ability.

4) Leon

Ability: Buzzer Beater (passive)

Leon is getting popular among Free Fire gamers these days. His ability Buzzer Beater recovers users' 30 HP after surviving combat. In practice, users are continuously restoring their HP even without doing anything.

Amazingly, this passive skill provides unconditional support to the user without any pause.

When users take down enemies during combat scenarios, their max HP increases due to Luqueta and will subsequently heal up automatically due to Leon.

3) Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat (active)

Alok is arguably the most renowned and admired character in Free Fire.

His fantastic power, called Drop The Beat, creates a 5-meter aura that boosts users' movement speed by 15% and also recovers their HP at a rate of 5 HP/s, lasting for 10 seconds.

However, Drop The Beat can only be used once every 45 seconds. With Luqueta, after confirming an elimination, Alok can immediately fill up the space created in the HP bar for the extra HP.

2) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm (active)

Skyler's attributes are associated with Gloo Wall-related actions. With an impressive CD of just 40 seconds, his Riptide Rhythm ability unleashes a sonic wave forward that can destroy up to five Gloo Walls within a range of 100-meters.

Additionally, users will recover 9 HP for each Gloo Wall deployed by them. It should be remembered that the healing effects do not stack with other characters' similar skills.

Skyler is widely used in custom room matches. He and Luqueta together will surely come up stronger in the contest.

1) Jota

Ability: Sustained Raids (passive)

Jota can be regarded as an ideal match for Luqueta. Both of their abilities come into play while fighting and eliminating foes.

Jota's Sustained Raids recovers some HP for the user while hitting enemies with guns. Appreciably, it recovers users' 20% of HP upon knocking down an enemy.

Jota is a highly recommended character to be paired with Luqueta. When using Sustained Raids with Luqueta's Hat Trick ability, users can instantly heal 50 HP for each knockdown or kill.

Note: The Free Fire characters listed above are at their maximum level, and this article is strictly based on the author's opinion.

