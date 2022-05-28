5 best Free Fire characters to pair with Skyler in 2022

Characters in Free Fire have unique powers that are functional according to battle situations. Mobile gamers are allowed to combine the abilities of multiple characters to build a skill combination suitable to their playing style and preferences.

Skyler is undoubtedly an advantageous character in the shooter title. He has an active skill called Riptide Rhythm, which, when activated, unleashes a sonic wave forward capable of destroying up to five gloo walls within 100 meters. Additionally, it boosts users' 9 HP for each gloo wall deployed.

Riptide Rhythm also acts passively in this way. The ability has a cooldown time (CD) of 60 seconds, which was previously 40 seconds before the recent OB34 update.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, players from India should refrain from playing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire: Listing the best characters to be used with Skyler in 2022

Since users can only equip one active skill, the characters in the following list will only have passive skills.

1) Wolfrahh

Ability: Limelight

When using Wolfrahh's Limelight ability, each elimination made by users will add one spectator, and the number of spectators will not be reduced.

With each additional spectator, damage taken from headshots will be reduced by 10% (max. 30%), and damage to enemies with headshots will increase by 10% (max. 30%).

The recent OB34 update boosted Wolfrahh's capabilities. With Skyler and Wolfrahh, users can destroy enemies' gloo walls and immediately shoot at their heads to confirm the kill handily.

2) Kelly (Elite)

Ability: Deadly Velocity

Deadly Velocity is the ability of Elite Kelly, who possesses the ability of the normal Kelly as well. With the Deadly Velocity ability, users can sprint 6% faster. After sprinting for four seconds, her awakening ability gets activated.

When activated, the first shot on the target inflicts 106% damage. The awakening state lasts for five seconds. Since Skyler does not have any increment in movement speed, Kelly is a must-use character for Skyler users.

3) Moco (Elite)

Ability: Enigma's Eye

Elite Moco is thoroughly functional for rushers, and hence, they must equip her Enigma's Eye ability.

This is the Elite version that tags enemies shot for 5 seconds, sharing the info with teammates, and the markings on hit enemies last long when they move, up to 6.5 seconds.

Moco (or Elite Moco) also supports sniper players who prefer M82B. The Awakening Moco can be unlocked for free by completing a few in-game missions.

4) Rafael

Ability: Dead Silent

Rafael's Dead Silent ability creates a silencing effect when fired with Snipers and Marksman rifles.

Moreover, successful shots can cause enemies to bleed 90% faster. Rafael was buffed in the OB33 update in March 2022.

Rafael is a must-have Free Fire character for Sniper users. The combination of Skyler, Rafael, and Laura characters is ideal for snipers.

5) Maxim

Ability: Gluttony

The pace of eating mushrooms and using medkits increases by 25% with Maxim's Gluttony ability.

Skyler provides healing support to the users for each gloo wall deployed, but in severe combat scenarios, with a lack of gloo walls, it is not that efficient.

In that case, Maxim's ability will maximize the speed of use of healing kits. Consequently, players can gain complete HP within a few seconds with enough medkits.

Maxim and Skyler together is a prime combo for Clash Squad and Lone Wolf matches, as these modes have frequent confrontations.

Note: Free Fire characters in the above list are not prioritized in any order, and the abilities described are at their maximum level. This article is entirely based on the author's personal views.

