5 best Free Fire characters to pair with Wukong in May 2022

Free Fire gamers have the liberty to pair the abilities of multiple characters and build an ideal skill combination that suits their playing style and tactics. Wukong is an overpowered character in Free Fire whom players can use as a primary character and add other character abilities to enhance their efficiency.

With a 20% reduction in the movement speed, Wukong's Camouflage active ability transforms the user into a bush. While in bush form, enemies find it harder to target users.

The transformation lasts for 15 seconds and if the user attacks, it will end immediately. Camouflage has a lengthy cooldown time (CD) of 200 seconds. Interestingly, this prolonged CD resets when the user takes down an enemy.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire: Listing the best characters to pair with Wukong to boost his efficiency

Since Wukong has an active ability, the remaining three character abilities in the particular combination can only be passive. Therefore, the characters mentioned below come with passive skills.

Note: It is not mandatory for users to use all three slots for these characters. They can pick one or two and equip some commonly used characters like Kelly, Moco, or others in the remaining slots.

1) Maxim

Ability: Gluttony

Maxim's Gluttony ability increases the speed of eating mushrooms and using medkits by 25%.

In intense combat situations, using medkits is quite a challenging task. Maxim will help Wukong to heal quickly while in bush form. Even if users have 1-2 HP left, they can recover full HP within a few seconds if they have sufficient medkits. Maxim is recommended for Clash Squad matches.

2) Rafael

Ability: Dead Silent

With Rafael's Dead Silent ability, the firing sound is silenced when using snipers and marksman rifles. Additioanlly, successful shots will cause enemies to bleed 90% faster.

Rafael can be regarded as a compulsory character to be used by snipers or marksman rifle users. Most Wukong users try to take shots while aiming from bush form. But if the shot gets missed, it will create trouble as their location will be revealed to the enemies. In this scenario, Rafael plays a significant role.

3) Laura

Ability: Sharp Shooter

Laura's Sharp Shooter ability increases the accuracy of firearms while firing in scoped-in conditions. Laura is a must-have Free Fire character for players who prefer long-distance fights. Notably, sniper gamers must use this character.

Combining Wukong, Rafael, and Laura's character skills is an ideal combo for Snipers and Marksman rifle users. With this combo, users can conveniently aim at enemies being in bush form and shoot at them with higher accuracy and silencing effects.

4) Hayato

Ability: Bushido

With every 10% decrease in the maximum HP of the user, armor penetration increases by 10% with Hayato's Bushido ability.

Hayato is a must-use character for Free Fire players. Wukong is famous for pulling off clutches in close-range combat. Rushers with Hayato's ability can perform even better. Enemies can be handily eliminated with two to three accurate shots.

5) Leon

Ability: Buzzer Beater

Leon's Buzzer Beater ability recovers 30 HP of the user after surviving combat. Leon is a magnificent character that can be used as a substitute for characters like Alok, K, and Dimitri.

Leon helps users sustain their health points (HP). It is indeed necessary for Wukong users because the character does not provide any healing support.

Note: This article is entirely based on the author's personal opinion and the Free Fire character abilities described are at their maximum levels.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan