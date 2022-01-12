5 Free Fire characters with passive abilities who deserve a buff in 2022

Despite Free Fire having a vast roster of characters to choose from, only a few have become popular. While it can be argued that play style has a lot to do with it, the character's usefulness in combat is a top priority.

This being the case, certain characters in-game are rather underpowered. They lack the punch required to defeat opponents in combat. While their abilities are not useless, they could use a buff.

Buffing these Free Fire characters would be highly beneficial

5) Maxim

Maxim's ability in the game is called Gluttony. It reduces the time that users take to consume mushrooms and use medkits by 30%. This ability is useful when trying to rapidly heal during combat.

Nevertheless, despite its usefulness, it does not have much practical application in most scenarios. However, if the ability was tweaked to recover a bit of EP as well, more players would use the character.

4) Antonio

Antonio's ability in Free Fire is called Gangster's Spirit. At the start of the match, users will receive 35 additional HP. When damage is taken, the HP resets to normal.

While the character is well suited for Clash Squad mode, he offers no benefits to players in Battle Royale mode. Rather than providing a one-time HP boost, his ability could be buffed to allow the character to slowly regenerate health.

3) Shirou

Shirou's ability in Free Fire is called Damage Delivered. When the user is hit, the attacker is marked for six seconds. The first shot fired on the attacker deals 100% penetration damage.

No doubt the ability is powerful, but it suffers from a major drawback. If the attacker manages to evade the player for over six seconds, the mark and bonus damage is lost. To overcome this issue, the ability can be reworked to reflect damage back at the attacker.

2) Alvaro

Alvaro's ability in Free Fire is called Art of Destruction. It increases explosive weapon damage by 20% and damage range by 10%. Sadly, despite the ability being powerful, using it is very situational.

Users will have to find weapons that deal explosive damage and keep enough ammo in reserve. This will limit their combat ability in-game. To resolve these issues, his ability can be tweaked to deal low AOE damage with all weapons.

1) Joseph

Joseph's ability in Free Fire is called Nutty Movement. Users gain a 20% movement and sprinting speed boost upon taking damage. This will allow the player to either run away from danger or flank about for an easy elimination.

But as it stands, Kelly has the same ability in-game. This makes Joseph's ability redundant. To make it more usable, the speed boost can be replaced with extra damage. Therefore, rather than running away, users can stand their ground and fight.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

