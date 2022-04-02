5 best Free Fire characters for ranked mode in April 2022 after OB33 update

Among the several modes available, ranked is the toughest in Free Fire as all players face each other to reach the higher tiers. Therefore, they must descend on the battlefront with specific match-winning tactics to confirm victory and get more ranking points.

Free Fire characters possess unique abilities that play a vital role in crafting strategies. That's why gamers should always have suitable characters equipped to get timely aid during combat.

Also, with the OB33 update's arrival, there are many changes and optimizations in some characters' abilities. Hence, readers can find some of the most helpful characters for ranked matches below.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Free Fire: Most potent characters for ranked matches in April 2022

Some characters like Kelly, Moco, and Hayato aren't listed below as they are essential and obvious choices. Users can add the following characters to the rest of the skill slots.

5) Paloma

Ability: Arms-Dealing (passive)

To acquire higher ranking points, players need to survive the battle for as long as possible. However, due to the scarcity of loadouts, it can be pretty challenging to do so, and this is where Paloma comes as a significant character.

Her Arms-Dealing ability allows users to carry 120 additional ammo in their backpack, excluding grenade launchers. Extra ammo will ultimately spare up some space in the backpack for other pickable materials like medkits.

4) Kenta

Ability: Swordsman's Wrath (active)

Kenta is a new character introduced in the OB33 update. With his Swordsman's Wrath ability, gamers can form a frontal shield of 5-meter width that reduces the weapon damage coming from the front by 50%. It lasts for only 5 seconds and resets if the individual attacks.

Kenta has a large cooldown time of 160 seconds. He can be considered the inferior version of Chrono, and the shield can be used as a mobile gloo wall with less capability.

3) Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat (active)

With a 45-second cooldown, Alok's Drop The Beat creates a 5-meter aura that raises the movement speed of users by 15% and recovers HP at a rate of 5HP/s for 10 seconds. Gamers should remember that the healing effects do not stack.

HP is the sole indicator of life in Free Fire. Alok will help users sustain HP every 45 seconds with an increased movement speed. It can be a lifesaver while entering safe zones.

2) Shirou

Ability: Damage Delivered (passive)

When Shirou's Damage Delivered is equipped, enemies get marked for 6 seconds if they hit the players within a range of 80 meters. Unlike Moco's ability, the marking is only visible to the user.

Additionally, the first shot on the marked enemy will have 100% additional armor penetration. However, it takes ten seconds to be activated again after its last use.

Shirou can replace Hayato to a certain extent, as his dual ability is magnificent in passive and survival gameplay.

1) K

Ability: Master of All (active)

K's Master of All raises the maximum EP by 50. Subsequently, it acts in two modes: Jiu-jitsu mode and psychology mode.

When the former is active, allies within a 6-meter range get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. In the latter, gamers recover 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

Unlike other characters' cooldown, K's ability mode-switch time is only 3 seconds. He provides constant healing, making him one of the most potent characters in Free Fire.

Note: The Free Fire characters' abilities described are at their maximum level.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should refrain from installing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant instead.

