5 best Free Fire characters to use for rank push in Ranked Season 27

There are several modes in Free Fire that gamers can play as per their interest. There are casual modes for those who want to have some fun, while ranked modes are there for those players who have a competitive mindset.

Free Fire's ranking system has thrilled players to acquire higher rank-tiers to stand out from the crowd. However, it needs a hard grind as rankings are the outcome of performances in matches.

Amongst various factors affecting gameplay, characters are the significant ones. Hence, before starting the rank push in the latest ranked season 27, players can equip the characters mentioned in this article to boost their speed of getting rank points.

Note: The Free Fire characters listed in this article solely reflect the author's personal opinion, and the abilities described are at their maximum level.

Free Fire: Best characters to use for rank push in ranked season 27

5) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage (active)

With a lengthy cooldown time (CD) of 200 seconds, Wukong's Camouflage ability, when activated, transforms the user into a bush with 20% reduced movement speed. While in bush form, enemies' default aim on the users stops working.

Despite its prolonged CD, it can be reset by knocking down an enemy even without confirming the kill. The whole effect lasts for 15 seconds. However, the transformation ends if the user attacks.

Wukong is famous among Free Fire players for pulling off clutches in intense combat. Hence, Camouflage can be helpful in the last zone fights in ranked matches.

4) Paloma

Ability: Arms-Dealing (passive)

BR ranked matches are long-lasting, in which gamers need to show survival gameplay. But foes will never get tired of teasing them on the battlegrounds.

To deal with them, survivors should have enough loadouts in their backpacks. More often, the limited space becomes insufficient. Paloma can be helpful here. Her Arms-Dealing ability helps users carry 120 additional ammo, excluding grenade launchers.

3) Misha

Ability: Afterburner (passive)

Misha's Afterburner ability increases the driving speed of the users by 20%. While in the vehicle, it is harder for the user to be targeted, and damage taken is decreased by 30%.

The Afterburner skill is one of the most recommended passive abilities while pushing the rank. It aids players in moving quickly from one location to another, especially while reaching out to the safe zones. They can also use vehicles to eliminate enemies handily.

2) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (active)

Lasting 15 seconds, Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability creates a 3.5-meter diameter stationary healing zone inside which users and their allies recover 3 HP/s and can self-recover to get up when downed. However, it can only be used once every 60 seconds.

Dimitri is a splendid character that gamers playing squads or duo matches must use. He can push the whole team to the end due to his self-recovery ability. Notably, users should note that the skill must be activated before getting knocked.

1) K

Ability: Master of All (active)

K's Master of All ability increases the maximum EP of the user by 50. He then serves the users in two distinct modes: jiu-jitsu mode and psychology mode, with a mode switch cooldown time of three seconds.

When the former is active, the EP conversion rate for users and allies within a range of 6-meter increases by 500%. While the latter recovers users' 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

Thus, providing constant healing throughout the battle, K is the most endorsed character for ranked matches as he doesn't let users have the scarcity of HP.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

