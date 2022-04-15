5 best Free Fire drop locations for easy fights in early game

Choosing a drop location is of the utmost importance in Free Fire. Depending on where a player lands, they'll either have an easy time early in the game or struggle to establish a foothold.

While there are many strategic places to choose from to make landfall, only a few are truly safe. Landing in these regions will ensure that players get a fair shot at survival and perhaps even a Booyah.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Some of the safest drop locations in Free Fire

5) Moathouse

Located on the Purgatory map, Moathouse is one of the best locations for a safe drop. Although isolated from the main island, the advantages outweigh the cons by a long shot.

However, players should keep in mind to rotate as soon as possible to avoid getting stuck outside the safe zone. The fastest way to rotate will be by using ziplines.

4) Stone Ridge

In Free Fire, Stone Ridge does not get enough credit for being a safe landing location. Located on the Kalahari map, this area features numerous buildings for protection from would-be attackers.

Furthermore, given its strategic location, players can easily rotate from the area without much trouble. However, care should be taken to avoid rotating towards Command Post as things may get messy if enemies are nearby.

3) Sentosa

Sentosa is one of the safest drop locations in Free Fire. Located on the Bermuda map, this mini island offers an escape for players and allows them to loot in peace. Speaking of loot, there's enough on this island for an entire team.

Furthermore, with plenty of buildings for shelter and lots of empty space, players can easily rotate even if opponents engage in combat. This is by far the best landing spot for beginners.

2) Vantage

Much like Sentosa, Vantage is another mini island located on the Alpine map. Although much smaller than its counterpart in Bermuda, it is a location that can provide players with ample loot for the early game.

With two bridges and one zipline connecting the island to the mainland, rotating shouldn't be a problem. However, for safety purposes, using the zipline to rotate is the most strategic option.

1) Rim Nam Village

Rim Nam Village is the safest location on the Bermuda map. There are numerous buildings within which players can obtain loot and a thick tree line that provides natural cover.

However, players should be careful when rotating outwards as the location is surrounded by hot-drop regions. Rather than moving into the open, players should hug the tree line and move from cover to cover. This will ensure that snipers don't get a chance to take a clean shot.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu