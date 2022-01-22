5 best Free Fire drop locations for passive playstyle

Looting in peace in Free Fire is a dream of many players. No one wants to land and struggle to secure loot while being shot at. As it stands, the goal of the early game is not to fight but rather to gather supplies. Being shot at slows this task down.

Thankfully, there are many places in the game where players can loot without much worry. While enemies cannot be completely avoided, they will be far and few in between.

Best places in Free Fire for passive players to land at

5) Moathouse (Purgatory)

Moathouse is one of the most serene and beautiful places to land in Free Fire. Surrounded by water on all sides, it's a haven for passive players. It also holds enough loot for an entire squad.

While this location is good for an early safe game, players should rotate as soon as possible. Staying on this tiny island once the safe zone starts to shrink is not a good idea.

4) Ski Lodge (Purgatory)

The Ski Lodge is located on the eastern edge of the map. It is a calm location with plenty of loot to be found. However, care should be taken when inside the large structure as there are a lot of open spaces.

Once players are done looting, they should move inward to the center. They can either follow the road north of Ski Lodge or cut through the trees for better cover and protection.

3) Samurai Garden (Bermuda Reloaded)

The Samurai Garden is one of the prettiest locations on the map. The main structure on the small island is surrounded by cherry blossom trees and plenty of loot can be found inside.

Given its position on the edge of the island, aggressive opponents don't visit the area. This makes the location safe for passive players and newcomers to Free Fire.

2) Santa Catarina (Kalahari)

The area of Santa Catarina and the ship itself is an amazing drop location. While it's not the safest in-game, it is good for passive players. With plenty of loot and a lot of structures for cover, survival is a guarantee.

However, once the looting is done, players will have to be careful while rotating. Since both Command Post and Confinement are located nearby, running into opponents will be a common occurrence.

1) Rim Nam Village (Bermuda)

The Rim Nam Village on the original Free Fire Bermuda map is a peaceful place. Located on the southwestern side of the island, it's a little paradise for passive players. With so many places to hide, ample loot, and easy rotation, it's probably the best in-game.

However, once players are done looting, they need to rotate with care as two major hot-drop zones are nearby. Opponents from Hanger and Clock Tower often rotate the area to secure more kills.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

