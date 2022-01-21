5 common mistakes to avoid in hot-drops in Garena Free Fire (January 2022)

Hot-drops are the most dangerous way to start a match in Free Fire. Players are tossed into the crossfire upon landing and have to scramble for gear. Only the most skilled players manage to survive.

However, the main cause of being eliminated is not limited to fierce competition. Most players land and tend to make tactical errors which lead to an early exit. Thankfully, most of these can be avoided by following a few tips.

Avoid making these mistakes during hot-drops in Free Fire

5) Don't land close to other players

When landing in a hot-drop zone, players should avoid landing too close to opponents. While there is the possibility of scooping up an early-game elimination, the player can also get eliminated.

Since abilities can be embedded into other characters, landing too close to another player can be devastating. For instance, if the opponent has Kla's Muay Thai ability, they won't need a weapon to deal damage. The moment the player lands, the enemy will be able to pummel them into submission.

4) Avoid landing at street level

While landing on the ground is an acceptable tactical move, it's not always safe. If an opponent has the high ground, they can engage and deal damage with ease. If the player is unable to find cover, they will be eliminated.

To avoid this scenario, Free Fire players should always land on top of structures if possible. They can then work their way down through the structure and find loot. Since bullets don't penetrate hardcover, the player will remain safe while gearing up.

3) Don't land outside the hot-drop zone and try to rotate inward

A common mistake that beginners make is landing at the edge of the hot-drop zone and then rotating inward. While the initial drop may be safer, entering the hot-drop zone without gear will not end well.

Opponents will easily be able to overpower the player and get an elimination. Players need to either land in the hot-drop zone or avoid it altogether. There is no in-between in most cases.

2) Don't engage the enemy without finding armor and medkits

Most Free Fire players hot-drop to secure eliminations and improve their K/D ratio. This being the case, they find a weapon, some ammo, and engage the first opponent they see. While early-game eliminations can be secured this way, they're not sustainable.

If a player goes up against a well-armed opponent, they are likely to get eliminated. Rather than improving the K/D ratio, they might end up worsening it.

To avoid this scenario, players need to properly gear up with a vest, helmet, and plenty of medkits. This will improve the odds of survival and help win engagements.

1) Avoid fighting in large open spaces

When engaging opponents in hot-drops, fighting in the open is a bad idea. Other opponents will hear gunfire and may decide to join the fray. If this happens, the player or the opponent engaged by the player is likely to come under fire.

The third-party opponent will either steal an easy elimination or eliminate the player. To avoid this scenario, players should find cover before engaging opponents.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

