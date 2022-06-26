5 best Free Fire gloo wall tricks to use in higher ranks (June 2022)

Gloo walls are arguably the most popular in-game items in Free Fire. These are temporary walls used primarily as defensive utilities, while some professional players also use them to trick their enemies.

Notably, in higher rankings, exceptionally pro players fight against each other to snatch victory, and gloo walls in such combat situations are used in various aspects by applying diverse tactics.

Hence, mobile gamers must develop expert gloo wall techniques to outplay opponents in ranked games with higher rankings such as the Diamond, Heroic, Master, or Grandmaster.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Consequently, players from the territory must not use the same title. Instead, they should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Free Fire: 5 overwhelming gloo wall pointers to use in higher rankings

5) 360⁰ gloo wall trick

The 360⁰ gloo wall trick is one of the most prevalent ways of using gloo walls in Free Fire. In this, players wrap themselves within multiple gloo walls by placing them in a circular path. By doing this, users can easily defend against their enemies in 1v4 situations and get some time to heal up if damaged.

To perform this trick, users will have to deploy gloo walls by rotating at one point in a crouched posture. Since it requires quite a high number of wall grenades, players must have gathered a good number of gloo walls.

4) Never be close-fisted about spending gloo walls

Use gloo walls extensively when necessary (Image via TG DELETE/YouTube)

The majority of players are often seen saving gloo walls for unknown reasons. They become quite stingy when it comes to deploying a wall. Instead, they try to take solid cover. Thus, this leads to their elimination due to not using such a useful utility at the time of necessity.

Gamers must always remember that their survival is the only way to increase their chances of winning a match. Hence, they should use gloo walls extensively and wisely whenever needed.

3) Immediately drag down to employ gloo walls after making shots

Placing a gloo wall immediately after making one or multiple shots is possibly the most embraced technique by professional Free Fire players. Performing this trick ensures users' safe gameplay even when rushing at enemies in close-range battles.

However, most players try implementing this procedure only for one-tap headshots to record spectacular gameplay. This is indeed not necessary in ranked matches, rather, they should spray multiple bullets to give maximum damage, and once the reload time arrives, they can place a gloo wall in front of them.

2) Best HUD settings for placing walls rapidly and accurately

Accuracy and pace in deploying gloo walls are crucial in action-filled combat. HUD settings play a significant role in doing so. Specifically, to play with gloo walls, users must optimize the position and size of the following buttons:

Fire button

Left fire button (optional)

Crouch button

Gloo wall button

Among these, the left fire button is considered a must-use option for placing gloo walls with breakneck speed and the crouch button is used to place them precisely, i.e., near the user.

Free Fire HUD settings depend upon how many fingers players use to control the options. Mainly, there are 2-finger, 3-finger, and 4-finger players in the community. They can set the settings as per their preferences by emphasizing the above-mentioned buttons and grind hard with the same settings to boost proficiency.

1) Use pets that enhance gloo wall attributes

Many pets are available in Free Fire, each possessing unique abilities. Pets such as Mr. Waggor, Beaston, and Robo aid users by enhancing the gloo wall's attributes. These pets can therefore be used to get additional support to perform excellently with gloo walls.

Elaborating the pets' abilities, in brief, Mr. Waggor generates gloo walls, Beaston increases the throwing distance of gloo walls (including grenades and other throwables), and Robo makes a shield in front of each gloo wall deployed that can resist up to a certain amount of damage.

Note: This article solely depicts the author's views. Individuals may have their own tactics to play with gloo walls as per their playstyle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far