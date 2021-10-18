5 best Free Fire gun skins available on Indian server in October 2021

Garena has introduced tons of beautiful weapon skins in the game for Indian Free Fire fans. There are tons of ways to acquire such cosmetics for firearms, but the armory in the in-game store is the most basic and easiest one to access.

Most guns part of the Weapon Royale, Incubator, or any special event, ultimately end up in the shop's armory. Therefore, the Free Fire store features most weapon cosmetics available in a particular server, apart from events.

Currently, there are various gun skins part of Free Fire's Indian server.

Gun skins in Free Fire: Best options in the Indian server

1) AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter

The AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter (Image via Free Fire)

Available in the armory (store)

Weapon loot crate - 40 diamonds

Launched in December 2020, this AUG skin is one of the stylish-looking items in Free Fire. The Cyber Bounty Hunter gun skin has an incredible design and futuristic appearance with purple-pink color.

The fan-favorite AUG skin also has some special effects of waves that circle the trigger of the firearm. In addition to the VFX, the Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG boasts a quick rate of fire and sharpened accuracy.

2) SVD - Swordsman Legends

The SVD - Swordsman Legends (Image via Free Fire)

Available in the armory (store)

Weapon loot crate - 40 diamonds

Swordsman Legends SVD easily ranks among the most visually pleasing Free Fire gun skin. The reason is the gun's design that brilliantly blends and uses red, gold, and pinkish-purple colors.

The looks of the skin are enhanced with a pink wheel-like effect circling the trigger. The Swordsman Legends skin also enhances the damage and magazine capacity of the base weapon.

3) PARAFAL - Crimson Heir

PARAFAL - Crimson Heir (Image via Free Fire)

Available in the Weapon Royale (Lucky Royale)

Spin - 40 diamonds

PARAFAL - Crimson Heir is one of the latest addition to the list of gun skins in Free Fire. It was introduced a few days back as a part of Weapon Royale, where it is the highest reward.

The red-colored gun skin with golden and white stripes has a fiery VFX and buffs damage and accuracy. Although the reload speed of the Crimson Heir is lower than base PARAFAL, its capability in longer-ranged fights has increased.

Players can click here to know how to get PARAFAL - Crimson Heir.

4) M1014 - Underground Howl

The M1014 - Underground Howl (Image via Free Fire)

Available in the armory (store)

Weapon loot crate - 40 diamonds

Garena introduced M1014's Underground Howl skin in the Indonesian server way back in 2018. Currently, the Underground Howl is one of the best SG skins in the game. Its VFX is designed to indicate the fiery effects and flames.

The gun skin enhances the magazine capacity while also increasing the damage significantly. However, the rate of fire decreases with the Underground Howl skin.

5) M4A1 - FFCS

M4A1 - FFCS (Image via Free Fire)

Available as a special reward in events

Price - FFIC Gold token

The developers first introduced FFCS M4A1 in November 2020. The blue-colored M4A1 skin features some incredible sparkling effects that make the gun one of the best in Free Fire.

The gun is available as a redemption reward in Free Fire right now and other rewards like Skyler, Beaston, and One-Finger Pushup (Emote).

Players can click here to know more about how to redeem the rewards.

Apart from the gun skins mentioned above, users can check out other weapon cosmetics available in Golden Ascension and Incubator.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

