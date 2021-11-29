5 best Free Fire guns for close range fights and rush gameplay

Close-range fights and rush gameplay in Free Fire go hand in hand. These are some of the most intense moments during a match. The outcome of an engagement is usually decided in mere seconds.

This being the case, having a potent close-range weapon makes all the difference. While there are many to choose from in-game, only a few truly stand out for their attributes.

5 guns that can make all the difference during close-range fights and rush attacks in Free Fire

5) M1887

When it comes to close-range stopping power, the M1887 has no equal in Free Fire. The shotgun offers armor penetration and high damage. Players who can land headshots will be well rewarded for their accuracy with this weapon.

One major drawback is that the shotgun has a magazine size of two. If the player manages to miss a shot, they will be left open to counterattacks.

4) Vector Akimbo

The Vector is a powerful SMG with an insanely high rate of fire. With the ability to dual wield them, players can become unstoppable at close-range. However, this comes at a trade off.

Due to their high recoil rate, players can only fire in short bursts. If the weapon is fired for a long duration, the crosshairs' boom will expand and cause the weapon to miss every shot.

3) UMP

The UMP is a brilliant weapon in Free Fire. It can be fitted with all gun attachments to improve its combat effectiveness. However, what makes this weapon so lethal is its armor penetration ability.

Players can bypass the enemy's armor to inflict high damage on them. This is highly beneficial for close-range gunfights and for rushing the enemy into a corner.

2) P90

Players looking to keep up the pressure during a rush, should use the P90. It offers excellent close-to-mid-range combat capabilities. However, what makes this weapon lethal during rushes is its magazine size.

It has a magazine size of 50 rounds, which can be further increased to 70 using an attachment. This allows players to keep firing at the enemy for longer durations. The only drawback with this weapon is that players will need to keep a lot of ammunition in reserve.

1) Desert Eagle

The Desert Eagle has a steep learning curve in Free Fire. This handgun can one-shot most opponents with ease. However, mastering this weapon is difficult and time consuming.

Players will have to learn how to perform a rotation drag to land headshots. Despite the initial problems, once the weapon has been mastered, users will be able to make quick work of an enemy squad at close-range.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. Which weapon is better? Vector Akimbo. UMP. 0 votes so far