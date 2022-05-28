5 best Free Fire MAX bundles to get after OB34 update

Free Fire MAX already features several cosmetic categories, and the developers add depth to the collection with every passing update. The OB34 update is no exception as it pours tons of new items into the store and events besides the release of new features.

Bundles are collections of themed individual fashion items that have the highest demand out of all available ones in the game. The fact that these items allow players to customize the character's appearance is the only rationale besides outdoing friends for the immense appeal in the community.

Five most enjoyable bundles to get in Free Fire MAX (after OB34 update)

5) Frost-Draco Colonel Bundle

Frost-Draco Colonel is one of the bundles available for purchase in the store in Free Fire MAX. It was first released on the Indian server as part of the Winter Top Up event in December 2020, wherein users had to purchase 500 diamonds to get it for free.

As implied by the name, the costume is winter-themed and entirely colored in blue. Basically, the bundle's primary focus is a military-style headgear that appears to be formed of ice and a shoulder cap with the head of an ice dragon.

The costume set includes the following items:

Frost-Draco Colonel (Head)

Frost-Draco Colonel (Top)

Frost-Draco Colonel (Bottom)

Frost-Draco Colonel (Shoes)

4) Checkmate Knight Bundle

Checkmate Knight is an attractive male costume set. It is part of the ongoing Season 48 Elite Pass of Free Fire MAX, and gamers can acquire the same after reaching the 225 Badge mark.

However, they will be required to purchase either variant of the pass for 499 diamonds or 999 diamonds to become eligible to claim the bundle.

This Chess-themed outfit will provide a unique appearance, and the white and black color scheme is aesthetically appealing. In Checkmate Knight, players will be able to find these items:

Checkmate Knight (Head)

Checkmate Knight (Mask)

Checkmate Knight (Top)

Checkmate Knight (Bottom)

Checkmate Knight (Shoes)

3) Kinship Clan Bundle

Kinship Clan Bundle is one of the oldest currently available costumes within the game. In essence, it is the counterpart to the iconic Ice Age bundle and was released in December 2018 as part of a Diamond Royale.

If users want to acquire this incredible female outfit, they will have to exchange one Magic Cube token. The costume's animal skull mask, alongside the overall tribal design, will give their characters a terrifying vibe.

The items included in the bundle are:

Kinship Clan (Head)

Kinship Clan (Top)

Kinship Clan (Bottom)

Kinship Clan (Shoes)

2) Wilderness Hunter Bundle

The Wilderness Hunter Bundle is another excellent choice in Free Fire MAX. It is accessible in the in-game store, similar to Frost-Draco Colonel, and interested gamers must pay a grand sum of 899 diamonds if they wish to obtain the outfit within the game.

The major attraction of this costume set is the head, which gives the character a tiger's face, providing a ferocious look. Aside from that, the overall appearance provided is quite appealing.

The Wilderness Hunter Bundle gives users access to these items:

Wilderness Hunter (Head)

Wilderness Hunter (Top)

Wilderness Hunter (Bottom)

Wilderness Hunter (Shoes)

1) Phoenix Zeal Bundle

The Incubator has been the source of the rarest of cosmetics in Free Fire MAX. Today, this Luck Royale was refreshed for the Indian server, and the Phoenix Zeal Bundle was made available as one of the primary rewards.

The costume's top features a blazing red Phoenix symbol on the chest and back while also boasting a flame effect on the arms. Striking color contrast is created, with the outfit featuring colors like yellow, black, and white.

The contents of the Phoenix Zeal are:

Phoenix Zeal (Head)

Phoenix Zeal (Facepaint)

Phoenix Zeal (Top)

Phoenix Zeal (Bottom)

Phoenix Zeal (Shoes)

Note: The list represents the writer's opinion, and gamers' views about the bundles may vary.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer