5 best Free Fire MAX character combinations for Clash Squad mode in July 2022

Free Fire MAX players have the freedom to use the abilities of multiple characters together. Using this feature, gamers can intelligently combine the abilities of several characters to significantly improve their gameplay.

Free Fire has a huge roster of characters, and the developers regularly bring in new ones. Therefore, Free Fire MAX players need to update their character combinations regularly as per their play style and preferences.

Note: The Free Fire MAX character abilities mentioned below are at their maximum level. This article solely reflects the author's views.

Character combinations in Free Fire MAX: Five ideal abilities to equip in Clash Squad (for close and mid-range battles) in July 2022

1) Dimitri + Thiva + Olivia + Kapella

The combined effect of the first three characters is incredible (Image via Garena)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat (active)

Dimitri creates a 3.5-meter diameter healing zone with his Healing Heartbeat ability. Inside the zone, users and allies will recover 3 HP per second. It should be noted that the zone remains stationary and lasts for 15 seconds.

The ability has a cooldown time of one minute. The healing zone also allows users and allies to self-recover when downed.

Thiva: Vital Vibes

With Thiva's Vital Vibes ability, the player's rescuing speed increases by 30% and upon a successful rescue, they will recover 50 HP in 5 seconds.

Olivia: Healing Touch

Anyone revived by Olivia's Healing Touch ability will be revived with 80 extra HP.

Kapella: Healing Song

Kapella's Healing Song ability increases the effects of healing items by 20% and healing skills by 10%. Additionally, an ally's HP loss when downed is reduced by 30%.

2) Homer + Kelly + Maxim + Jota

Homer is the latest character in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Homer: Senses Shockwave (active)

Homer releases a drone towards the nearest enemy within a 100 meter frontal range, creating a 5 meter pulse explosion that reduces movement speed by 60% and firing speed by 35%. The explosion will also cause 25 HP damage.

His ability, Senses Shockwave, has a cooldown of 90 seconds, and the effect lasts for only five seconds.

Kelly: Dash

Kelly's Dash ability boosts the sprinting speed of users by 6%.

Maxim: Gluttony

Maxim's Gluttony ability increases the speed of eating mushrooms and using medkits by 25%.

Jota: Sustained Raids

With Jota's Sustained Raids ability, users recover some HP from landing shots on an enemy when using guns in Free Fire MAX. Knocking down an enemy heals 20% of their HP.

3) Alok + Hayato + Moco + D-Bee

Rushers should equip this Free Fire MAX character skill combination (Image via Garena)

Alok: Drop The Beat (active)

Alok's Drop The Beat ability creates a 5 meter aura that increases the user's movement speed by 15% and also recovers their HP at a rate of 5 HP/s, lasting for 10 seconds.

Users should note that the effects do not stack, and Drop The Beat has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Hayato: Bushido

When using Hayato's Bushido ability, armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in the max HP.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco, with her 'Hacker's Eye' ability, tags enemies that are shot at for five seconds. The info will be shared with teammates.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

When firing while moving, D-Bee's Bullet Beats ability increases the movement speed of the user by 20%, and their accuracy increases by 45%.

4) Wukong + Leon + Wolfrahh + Joseph

Wukong is best known for unbelievable clutches in intense Free Fire MAX matches (Image via Garena)

Wukong: Camouflage (active)

With a lengthy cooldown of 200 seconds, Wukong's active ability, Camouflage, transforms users into a bush with a 10% reduction in their movement speed. The effect lasts for 15 seconds, but the transformation ends if the user attacks.

The long cooldown period can be reset by knocking down an enemy. This helps Wukong easily pull off 1v4 clutches in Free Fire MAX matches.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

After surviving a combat encounter, users will recover 30 HP with the help of Leon's Buzzer Beater skill.

Wolfrahh: Limelight

When Wolfrahh's Limelight ability is equipped, each elimination will add one spectator. With every additional spectator, the damage taken from headshots reduces by 10% (maximum 30%), and the damage dealt to enemies by headshots increases by 10% (maximum 30%).

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Joseph's Nutty Movement skill boosts the movement and sprinting speed of gamers by 20% upon taking damage.

5) Skyler + Shani + Shirou + Caroline

Shani's ability protects users (Image via Garena)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm (active)

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm unleashes a sonic wave that can destroy up to five gloo walls within a 100 meter range. Also, each gloo wall deployed will increase HP starting at 9 HP. Riptide Rhythm has a cooldown of 60 seconds, and the effects do not stack with other similar character skills.

Shani: Gear Recycle

Shani's Gear Recycle ability increases armor durability by 30% with each elimination. The extra durability is used to upgrade the users' armor (up to level 3).

Shirou: Damage Delivered

With Shirou's Damage Delivered ability, when a user is hit by an enemy within 80 meters, the attacker is marked for six seconds. Unlike Moco, the mark is not visible to teammates.

Also, the first shot on the marked enemy deals 100% additional armor penetration. Despite being a passive ability, Damage Delivered has a cooldown of 25 seconds.

Caroline: Agility

With Caroline's Agility ability, the movement speed of the user increases by 13% when holding a shotgun.

