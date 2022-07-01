Homer character in Garena Free Fire: All you need to know

The characters in Garena Free Fire are a vital part of the game, and their abilities have proven to be an essential element of the gameplay. After each passing update, new characters have been added to the battle royale title, each of whom possesses a unique and distinctive skill.

Homer is the most recent character to be added to the roster, and players on the Indian server can acquire him through the top-up event that is now going on. They will need to purchase a certain number of diamonds to obtain the character without putting in any effort whatsoever.

Free Fire Homer: Ability, cost, and how to get

Description and ability

Homer possesses a great ability in the game (Image via Garena)

Description: Homer is a blind assassin whose other senses more than makeup for his lost one.

Homer possesses the unique ability named ‘Senses Shockwave.’ Upon activation of the skill on the battlefield, it releases a drone towards the nearest enemy within a 100m frontal distance, creating a 5m-diameter pulse explosion which reduces movement speed by 10% and firing rate by 10%. It lasts for 5 seconds and does 25 damage. There is a cooldown time of 140 seconds later on.

The decrease in movement speed and firing speed becomes 60% and 35%, respectively, after reaching the character’s maximum level. On top of that, the overall cooldown time comes down to 90 seconds.

How to get Homer in the game

The top-up event will be running from 30 June till 7 July (Image via Garena)

As mentioned above, Homer has been made available via a top-up event. It started yesterday, i.e., 30 June, and will be running till 7 July 2022. The following are the requirements that players will have to meet to get the character in the game:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Get Homer character for free Top-up 500 diamonds: Get Homer’s Sightless Assassin Bundle

Those interested in getting their hands on the exclusive character bundle, alongside the character, can surely meet the particular requirements set by the developers. Upon completion, they may follow the steps outlined below to claim them as rewards:

Step 1: While on the lobby screen of the game, users will need to tap on the "Calendar" icon to access the "Events" section.

Step 2: In the next step, individuals must tap on the "Homer Top Up" option. They may subsequently click on the "Claim" option present next to the two rewards.

Step 3: Once claimed, the character can be equipped by visiting Free Fire’s "Character" section.

Steps to purchase diamonds

Cost of diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

To complete the top-up event and buy diamonds, users can check out this guide:

Step 1: First, they will need to click on the "Diamond" icon to access the in-game top-up center in Free Fire.

Step 2: Gamers will then find different options, and they can select the desired one. The ones available are:

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds

INR 250 – 310 Diamonds

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds

Step 3: Individuals can finally complete the purchase through the required payment method.

Later, they can follow the same steps mentioned above to claim the rewards from the top-up event.

