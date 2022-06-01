5 best Free Fire redeem code rewards released for MAX version as of June 2022

Players require diamonds to purchase the most exclusive items in Free Fire MAX.

However, there are always a few alternatives available for non-spending users, such as redeem codes. They are made available frequently, and the incentives they provide include things like bundles, skins, and a variety of other items.

There have been tons of special codes released by Garena in the ongoing year, each giving away distinct rewards.

Top five Free Fire redeem code rewards this month (MAX version)

5) MCPTTZXZZC5R

It was given after the MCP S3 Grand Finals (Image via Garena)

Server: Singapore

Singapore Rewards: TH Championship T-Shirt

Components of costumes are highly valued in the game, and the TH Championship T-Shirt is a great item that gamers could acquire through a redeem code. Garena released it in April as part of the MCP S3 Grand Finals.

The themed shirt is pretty attractive, and the colors used are excellent. Users can additionally utilize it for creating costume combinations in Free Fire MAX.

4) BTSQVQC45GEB

The BTS collaboration took place in March (Image via Garena)

Server: Singapore

Singapore Rewards: Dashing Illusion Pin

Earlier in March, BTS collaboration content started dropping into Free Fire MAX, bringing themed items on the different members of the popular boy band. In April, a redeem code was also made available, giving a Legendary Dashing Illusion Pin as a reward.

The pin shows up on the profile of players, and they were able to equip it by visiting the ‘Vault’ section within the battle royale.

3) MCPTFNXZF4TA

The Golden Sledge surfboard skin (Image via Garena)

Server: Singapore

Singapore Rewards: Golden Sledge (surfboard)

Many users desire skins for different items like surfboards, loot boxes, and more for free, though most of them cost diamonds within the in-game store. The MCPTFNXZF4TA redeem code was released in April for the Singapore server, offering the special Golden Sledge (surfboard) at no cost.

This surfboard skin has an excellent look all over, and as the name suggests, the color theme is golden.

2) FFPL72XC2SWE

This code offered players a pet skin and vouchers (Image via Garena)

Server: India

India Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox (pet skin)

The Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter took place in January, and Chemin Esports emerged victorious. During the tournament’s finals, the developers set live-watching milestones, and the first two were crossed, providing the two items mentioned above.

Upon redemption, gamers could use the vouchers in the Diamond Royale and the pet skin on the Spirit Fox pet.

1) J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Thunder Electrified Bundle (Image via Garena)

Server: Europe

Europe Rewards: Thunder Electrified Bundle

The J3ZKQ57Z2P2P redeem code was the finest one this year since it allowed gamers to receive the Thunder Electrified Bundle as a prize. Users on the European server were able to utilize it.

This specific outfit is pretty rare, and there was a strong demand for it in the game’s community. However, there was a catch, i.e., the developers only rewarded the costume to the first ten players who redeemed the code.

Disclaimer: The redeem codes mentioned above represent the writer’s opinion. Garena recently released these codes, and they may or may not function due to expiry or server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire and sign in using the platform associated with the in-game account.

Rewards Redemption Site has to be used to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Paste the redeem code into the text field on the screen and tap on the ‘Confirm’ button.

Step 3: After a successful redemption, visit the in-game mail to claim the rewards. The developers will send the items from the respective code within 24 hours.

It is important to remember that guest accounts will not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. If gamers have such accounts, they will have to bind them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far