5 best Free Fire MAX characters for both Clash Squad and ranked modes

There are over 30 characters for players to choose from in Free Fire MAX. Each has its own unique ability and perks. Knowing how to leverage them to gain an advantage is of the utmost importance.

Some characters may excel in the Battle Royale mode, while others are better suited for Clash Squad. Nevertheless, there are a few that can be used in any situation to gain an advantage.

Use these characters to gain the upper hand in both Clash Squad and ranked modes in Free Fire MAX

5) Kelly

Kelly is a great character for players who want to implement hit-and-run tactics. Her ability, 'Dash,' increases her speed while sprinting. At the base level, players will get a 1% boost. When maxed out, the boost increases to 6%.

Skilled Free Fire MAX players can use Kelly to outmaneuver opponents and flank them during gunfights. In addition, she can also be used to rush enemies or revive a fallen teammate a short distance away.

4) Hayato Yagami

Following the old ways of the Samurai, Hayato Yagami is a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. His 'Bushido' ability features a high risk, high reward mechanic.

This ability allows him to gain armor penetration at the cost of HP. The lower the HP, the more damage is done. At the base level, players gain 7.5% armor penetration in exchange for a 10% loss of HP. When maxed out, players gain 10% armor penetration in exchange for a 10% loss of HP.

3) D-bee

D-bee is an amazing character for players who want to move and shoot in matches. His 'Bullet Beats' ability allows players to run and gun without incurring an accurate penalty.

In fact, Free Fire MAX players will gain a movement speed increase bonus of 5% alongside an accuracy increase of 10%. At the max level, these increase to 15% and 35%, respectively.

2) Skyler

Skyler excels at breaking down gloo walls. This can be devastating to opponents as they will be left defensive. His ability, 'Riptide Rhythm,' unleashes a sonic wave forward, clearing a path for his teammates.

At the base level, the sonic wave can damage five gloo walls up to 50 meters away. When maxed out, the range increases to 100 meters. Additionally, players will even recover 9 HP for every gloo wall deployed.

1) Chrono

When it comes to powerful characters in Free Fire MAX, there's none compared to Chrono. Despite several nerfs, his 'Time Turner' ability remains overpowered to a large extent. It creates a force field that can absorb 600 damage and increase movement speed by 5% when inside the force field. At the max level, the movement speed is increased to 10%.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu