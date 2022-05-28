5 best Free Fire MAX characters for Factory Challenge after OB34 update

The Factory Challenge is a fun dare in Free Fire MAX in which mobile gamers have to land on the roof of Bermuda's Factory. They must stay around the factory drop spot for as long as possible and grab the maximum kills.

This is quite an exciting challenge but not an easy one. Players should know some tips and tactics to ensure their victory. One of the critical areas of focus should be the characters, who possess an unmatched set of attributes that play a significant role in winning combat.

After the Free Fire MAX OB34 update, several characters' abilities have been altered, with a new addition named Homer.

Free Fire MAX: Most proficient characters for Factory Challenge after OB34 update

5) K

Ability: Master of All (active)

Once equipped, K's Master of All increases the maximum EP of the user by 50. Further, it helps them in two distinct modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology.

Allies within a 6-meter range will get a 500% boost in their EP conversion rate when the former is active. In the latter, gamers will recover 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP. Interestingly, the mode switch cooldown time (CD) is three seconds.

K sustains the users' health points (HP) throughout the match. This sole reason makes him a magnificent character for the Factory Challenge. Individuals can play passively and not worry about HP even if they do not have healing kits.

4) Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat (active)

Alok got a negligible nerf in its CD in the FF MAX OB34 update. With an increased CD to 50 seconds, Drop The Beat creates a 5-meter aura that increases the player's movement speed by 15% and recovers their HP at 5 HP/s, lasting 10 seconds.

It should be noted that the effects do not stack. Alok heals gamers unconditionally, and he enhances their movement speed. Thus, he can be given a slot for the active skill in this Factory dare.

3) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage (active)

With a prolonged CD of 200 seconds, Wukong's Camouflage transforms users into a bush with a 10% reduction in the movement speed, which was 20% before the OB34 update. While in this form, enemies find it harder to target individuals.

The entire effect lasts for 15 seconds. The lengthy CD can be reset after taking down an enemy, even without confirming the kill. This special power makes Wukong capable of pulling off clutches handily in Free Fire MAX and aids users in the Factory Challenge.

Note: The movement reduction has been reduced from 20% to 10% as per the Free Fire MAX OB34 patch notes. However, when seen in the in-game skill description, it has been noted to still be 20%.

2) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (active)

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability creates a 3.5-meter diameter immovable zone inside which users and allies will recover 3 HP/s, lasting 15 seconds. Astonishingly, this healing zone allows them to self-recover when downed.

However, Healing Heartbeat can only be used after 60 seconds of its last use. The self-recover option is highly splendid in duo and squad matches. Hence, those doing the Factory Challenge in these modes must equip Healing Heartbeat in the active skill slot.

1) Kla

Ability: Mua Thai (passive)

Free Fire MAX players do not have an alternative to Kla in the Factory Roof Challenge. They will need to add his Mua Thai to one of the skill slots because the challenge is also referred to as a fist-fight challenge in which contestants must only use their fists to take down enemies.

Mua Thai increases the damage given by fists by 400%. Users can make an on-the-spot elimination of foes with one to two body shots or a single accurate headshot using Kla's ability.

Note: Free Fire MAX characters' abilities in the above list are at their maximum level, and this article is entirely based on the author's personal opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer