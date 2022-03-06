5 best Free Fire MAX characters to get with gold in March 2022

Characters are one of the numerous factors contributing to the excitement and engagement of the matches in Free Fire MAX. Several of these are accessible in the game, each with its own set of skills that aid players in their quest to get Booyah.

The majority of characters are available for purchase through the shop, with players able to purchase a select handful using gold and diamonds, while the remaining options are available solely via diamonds.

Note: The choice of characters in Free Fire MAX is subjective and depends on the player’s preference. The list given below reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best character in Free Fire MAX available for gold

5) Jai

Jai Microchip is available in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Although Jai has been removed from the game, users can still get his ability by purchasing Jai Microchip from the store. It provides the Raging Reload ability, replenishing 30% of the gun’s capacity after taking down the opponents.

This is limited to assault rifles, pistols, SMGs, and shotguns. This eliminates the woes of reloading guns within gunfights, aiding in taking down even more opponents.

4) Clu

Clu is a good choice as well (Image via Garena)

Clu is a good character source for providing information. The tracing steps enable gamers to locate enemies within a 50m range but not in a prone or squat position and are available for five seconds. Gamers can use the ability every 75 seconds and the details are even shared with the teammates.

Gamers can use them to find out about foes in their surroundings and subsequently develop a further action plan.

3) Jota

Jota provides healing (Image via Garena)

Jota is an excellent choice for any character combination, as gamers get back HP. When users inflict damage on their opponents with guns, they will receive some HP. However, the major advantage of the ability is 10% HP recovery after knocking down the enemies.

Sustained Raids enables players with an inclination towards using shotguns and SMGs to have an advantage over opponents. This ability also helps to reduce reliance on medkits for healing.

2) A124

A124 can convert EP to HP (Image via Garena)

A124 transforms 20 EP to HP in less than four seconds and has a cooldown of ten seconds. This increases to 60 EP into HP simultaneously at the highest level, which can be a good alternative to characters like Alok and K in Free Fire MAX.

Additionally, gamers may pair up with characters such as Miguel for more aggressive gameplay. The latter will aid in EP collection, and the former will aid in HP conversion.

1) Xayne

Xayne can help in aggressive plays (Image via Garena)

Xtreme Encounter provides 80 HP temporarily, which decays over time. Gamers also enjoy an 80% boost in damage to Gloo Walls and shields that last for 15 seconds. At the first level, gamers can use the ability every 150 seconds.

Xayne aids in aggressive play since players may reduce Gloo Walls to dust, putting them in a dangerous situation.

