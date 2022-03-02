5 best Free Fire MAX characters in March 2022

The characters you choose in Free Fire MAX can significantly influence the overall gameplay experience. Some of their abilities are so powerful that they have the potential to change the outcome of a particular match or duel.

Currently, there are over 40 options and subsequent opportunities to utilize multiple abilities at once and formulate a character combination. This certainly overwhelms the players, and generally, it is not feasible to get all of them via the store the store.

Note: The list reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Free Fire characters in March 2022 (MAX version)

The abilities mentioned are at the base level. Gamers can always upgrade their character to get the most benefits.

5) Wukong

Wukong's cooldown resets after taking down an opponent (Image via Garena)

Wukong forms a good pick in the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire MAX. The Camouflage ability lets users transform into the bush but with 20% reduced movement speed for a total of 10 seconds.

The character has a massive cooldown of 300 seconds. At the same time, the transformation will end when users fire at their foes. However, there is a catch, and the cooldown resets whenever users take down an enemy.

Players can sneak close to their opponents in the Clash Squad mode after transforming into a push and taking them down using a shotgun. They may subsequently transform themselves again.

4) Dimitri

Dimitri is based on Dimitri Vegas (Image via Garena)

Dimitri's ability in Free Fire MAX is similar to Alok's, providing constant healing, but there are some differences. This 3.5m wide healing zone does not move, and gamers within it receive 3.5 HP per second until it lasts, i.e., 10 seconds.

Users will also get a self-recovery option if they are downed within it. This can be activated every 85 seconds.

It can be effective in long-range play as users can activate the ability. Once they are knocked out, they can revive themselves. Moreover, constant healing is an added advantage.

3) Skyler

Skyler was added after collaboration with Sơn Tùng M-TP (Image via Garena)

Skyler's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Riptide Rhythm, and it sends out a sonic wave that damages 5 Gloo Walls within 50m and can be used every 60 seconds. The second healing aspect comes into effect after the deployment of Gloo Wall, which results in an increase in HP recovery, which starts at 4 points.

Gamers extensively utilize Gloo Walls in the final few play zones at higher levels. As a result, this ability is very effective. Gamers can destroy the opponent's cover and provide healing simultaneously.

2) Alok

Alok is widely used by players(Image via Garena)

Alok has been the most popular character in Free Fire for years. Its adaptability enables players to engage in aggressive play while enhancing their mobility.

When activated, this ability produces a 5m aura that increases movement speed by 10% and recovers five HPs per second for five seconds. Gamers cannot utilize this indefinitely, and it has a 45-second cooldown.

The option of regaining health without the use of medkits along with faster movement speed provides an edge during gunfights.

1) K

K received buffs in the recent updates (Image via Garena)

K's ability has been massively improved in the Free Fire OB31 update. Master of All boosts the maximum EP limit by 50. He has two distinct modes: Jiu-jitsu mode, which leads to a 500% increase in EP conversion for allies within a 6m radius.

On the other hand, Psychology mode replenishes 3 EP every 2.2 seconds up to 250. Gamers can switch between every 3 seconds.

The character can now get the EP and convert it to HP very quickly. This healing ability is at par with Alok and even better in certain situations like the Clash Squad mode, where users may purchase additional mushrooms.

Edited by Saman