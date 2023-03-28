5 best Free Fire MAX characters in OB39 version

Free Fire MAX and its original variant offer an ever-expanding catalog of character abilities, which boasts diversity in terms of tactical prowess. They have different skills that favor particular gameplay aspects, suitable for players with specific playstyles and in-match plans.

OB39 version rolled out a few days back and brought two new additions to Free Fire MAX's ability lineup - Split Blitz (Awakened Alvaro) and Crimson Crush (Orion). Due to the inclusion of new skills in the game, many fans are now curious about the list of the best characters in the OB39 version.

Today's article will list the best picks that players can find in FF and Free Fire MAX after the OB39 update.

Top 5 characters in Garena Free Fire MAX (OB39 version): Xayne, Jota, and more

1) Xayne

Xayne, inarguably the best female character in FF and Free Fire MAX, received a rework with the OB39 update. However, despite receiving optimizations, Xtreme Encounter, her active ability, is still one of the best buys in Free Fire and its MAX variant.

After the rework, her skill still offers an overpowered output with a temporary HP gain of 50 points that degrades over eight seconds. Thus, Xayne provides ample time to players looking to attack their adversaries on the CS or BR battlefield.

During the activation period, her HP-healing effects also witness an upgrade of 75%. However, players will have to endure a cooldown of 75 seconds to use Xayne's Xtreme Encounter again during a match. Thus, she is ideal for Battle Royale.

2) Jota

HP is an essential aspect of any game mode in FF and FF MAX, as it determines how one will approach their enemies during a fight. Players at low HP will avoid conflict and stay low, while those with a full health bar (hit points) are more likely to take the fight head on.

Jota is one character who ensures gamers can earn extra HP during a match. His passive ability, Sustained Raids, allows one to recover some health whenever they hit an opponent using guns. On top of that, it also ensures a 20% HP gain corresponding to the health bar whenever the user knocks down a foe.

3) Wukong

Wukong, aka the Monkey King, is a well-known character and has arguably the coolest ability in Free Fire MAX. His active ability, Camouflage, allows players to turn into a bush for 15 seconds. During the activation period, they can move around with a 10% reduction in movement speed.

Players can either stay in a bush for 15 seconds or revert to Wukong-form using their weapons. Thus, he is beneficial in executing surprise attacks during a match. However, his only con is the high cooldown time of 200 seconds, which makes him unsuitable for Clash Squad.

4) Alok

There are plenty of characters in FF/FF MAX who got initial fame and turned into an overrated alternative. Based on Brazilian DJ Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo, Alok has successfully maintained his hype in the game due to his exceptional all-around capabilities.

Players who have never used DJ Alok should note that his ability, Drop the Beat, upon activation, creates a five-meter aura that enhances one's in-match movement speed by 15%. Its effects last for 10 seconds and also enable an HP recovery of three points/second.

One cannot use both effects concurrently, as HP recovery only happens when Alok is at rest. Moreover, Drop the Beat has a cooldown timing of 45 seconds, which is decent compared to other FF and FF MAX abilities. Thus, Alok, due to his balanced skill set, is a top contender to become the best character.

5) K

No matter which skill gets buffed or nerfed, Captain Booyah, aka K, will remain one of the best characters in Free Fire/Free Fire MAX unless Garena changes his primary skills. His skill, Master of All, is more than enough to define his capabilities on the ground, as players can get an advantage with the two following skill modes:

Jiu-jitsu Mode: Allies, who stay within the six-meter range of K, get a 600% increase in their EP to HP conversion rate.

Allies, who stay within the six-meter range of K, get a 600% increase in their EP to HP conversion rate. Psychology Mode: There is a continuous EP recovery of three points every 2 seconds until 220 EP.

As EP, second only to HP, is crucial for survival, K becomes a vital character to use during a Free Fire MAX match. His mode-switch cooldown of three seconds is an additional plus point that many players can get.

Disclaimer: The characters in the list are not listed in any particular order and solely reflect the author's opinions.

