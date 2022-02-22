5 best Free Fire MAX characters with passive abilities in February 2022

In general, characters in Free Fire MAX that have active abilities are usually the better pick. Despite their abilities having to cool down after use, they are powerful in combat and can help secure a Booyah.

However, on the flip side of things, certain characters with passive abilities are powerful as well. In fact, some of them are even better than meta characters with active abilities in-game.

Characters that have amazing passive abilities in Free Fire MAX

5) Maro

Maro's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Falcon Fervor. It enables the user to deal extra damage to enemies at long range. With the increase in distance from the target, the damage also increases to a maximum of 25%. Targets that are marked take an additional 3.5% damage.

This ability is best used with weapons that excel at long-range combat and by players who prefer to engage from long-range. If a user can line up headshots perfectly, an entire squad can be taken out with ease.

4) Jota

Jota's ability, Sustained Raids, allows the user to recover HP while fighting. For every bullet that hits the enemy, the player recovers a small percentage of HP. If the enemy is downed or eliminated, 20% of HP is recovered for the player.

This unique ability allows the user to pursue an aggressive playstyle in-game. With the ability to constantly heal in combat, medkits become secondary to an extent. Skilled players will be able to chain their attacks to heal consistently during combat.

3) Rafael

Rafael's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Dead Silent. This allows the user to gain a silencing effect when using snipers and marksman rifles. Additionally, enemies who have been downed bleed out 45% faster, making it harder for them to be revived.

Given the ability's utility, it is perfect for players who rely heavily on snipers in-game. Furthermore, thanks to the bleed-out effect, this ability is perfect for players who enjoy 1v4 matches.

2) Leon

Leon's ability, Buzzer Beater, rewards the player with HP for surviving combat. Every time a user survives a gunfight or escapes from it, they are rewarded with 30 HP.

While the utility of this ability is rather limited, it is very useful for passive players and those who prefer to avoid conflict during a match. If done correctly, the player will be able to use this ability to heal indefinitely.

1) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Limelight. Although it is passive in nature, it has to be activated in-game either by securing kills or viewers. When maxed out, the user will sustain 30% less damage from headshots. Additionally, players will also deal 20% extra damage to an opponent's limbs.

Given how the ability works, it is perfect for solo players and those who enjoy 1v4 matches. The sooner more kills can be secured, the better players will be able to perform in combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

