5 mistakes Free Fire MAX players make while using sniper rifles

Mastering the sniper rifle in Free Fire MAX is no easy feat. It takes hours of practice to land a headshot and many more to adapt to all in-game situations. Yet, many players scramble from the moment they land to acquire this weapon.

While anyone can use it, not everyone can use it proficiently. This leads to a few complications in-game and may put the player at a disadvantage. Thankfully, most basic mistakes can be overcome with a bit of practice and critical thinking.

Avoid making these basic mistakes while using snipers in Free Fire MAX

5) Trying to quick-scope and shoot targets

The only way to accurately use snipers in Free Fire MAX is with the help of a scope. Without being scoped in, shots are bound to go wide. However, scoping in takes a lot of time and leaves the player vulnerable to being counterattacked.

While quick-scoping is a simple solution to this problem, it's not reliable, especially for beginners. Most of the time, the shot will miss its target, and the user is bound to press the wrong buttons in a hurry. This may lead to unfavorable circumstances being created.

4) Rushing the shot

Mastering how to use snipers is a slow and meticulous process. Most players don't have the time or the patience to learn it. This leads to most players rushing their shots in-game.

Rather than taking their time and waiting to line up the perfect shot, they squeeze the trigger at a moment's notice. The bullet either misses its mark completely or hits the opponent's body. Without being able to land a devastating blow, the enemy now has the chance to counterattack.

3) Aiming for the head but failing to land the shot

The benefit of using a sniper rifle is that players can secure a one-shot kill. Given the headshot damage multiplier, one round to the opponent's head will seal the deal in most cases. However, achieving this is easier said than done.

Most players who aim for the head either shoot too high or too wide. The bullet completely misses the target, and they either counterattack or flee. The only thing the player achieves is wasting ammunition.

2) Trying to use it during a close-range fight

In Free Fire MAX, the bulk of fights occur at close-range. As the zone shrinks, players are forced to engage opponents a few meters away. Given the short distance, most players whip out their shotguns or switch to SMGs for the fight.

Unfortunately, some players don't get the memo and stick to using snipers at point-blank range. While the weapon can be used at any distance, the low rate of fire may cause complications. If the user misses a shot, the enemy will have an easy time counterattacking.

1) Only relying on snipers during combat

A "dual-sniper build" in Free Fire MAX is not a rare sight. Many professionals and content creators use two snipers for the entire duration of the match. Although it does get difficult at times, the strategy is feasible.

However, one must keep in mind that these players have hundreds if not thousands of hours of practice in-game. Their skills are finely tuned, and they can execute shots flawlessly. The average player will not be able to mimic their playstyle efficiently. Eventually, they will be overpowered and eliminated.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

