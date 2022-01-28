5 best Free Fire tips to win shotgun fights easily

Shotguns are lethal weapons in Free Fire. In the hands of a player with good aim, they can make quick work of an enemy team. However, they have several drawbacks as well.

Given their limited ammo per magazine and short range, using them in combat is a double-edge sword. Players have to get close to their opponents to secure an elimination, which can rightfully get dangerous. Fortunately, there are a few tips players can implement to win more fights using shotguns.

Get better at shotgun fights in Free Fire by implementing these tips in combat

5) Aim for center of mass to avoid missing shots

When shooting at an opponent with a shotgun, aiming for the head might not be the best idea. Given the limited range and ammo, it makes the task a bit nerve-racking.

To avoid this situation, players should always aim for the center of mass. The hit box is larger and missing a shot is next to impossible. While players will miss out on the headshot damage multiple, there is at least a guarantee that they will deal some damage.

4) Try to engage the opponent from behind or flank them

Given the short range of shotguns in Free Fire, running up to an opponent to shoot them involves a lot of risk.

To ensure safety while using a shotgun, players should try to shoot the enemy from behind or flank them. This will improve the odds of surviving the engagement and securing an elimination.

3) Only shoot when the chances of landing the shot are high

When enemies come face-to-face with players who use shotguns, they often move about sporadically to avoid being hit. This makes it hard to inflict damage on them. Furthermore, due to the small magazine size, having to reload will leave the player exposed.

To make the most of the situation, players should only shoot when landing the shot is a guarantee. This will ensure that the enemy takes damage or is eliminated outright. It also reduces the risk of being counter-attacked.

2) Use a shotgun that has more ammo capacity

While the M1887 is the most powerful shotgun in-game, it also has the lowest ammo count per magazine. The gun can only hold two slugs at any given time. If a player misses a shot, they'll either have to switch weapons or risk reloading.

To avoid being put in this situation, using the M1887 should be the last option. Players can instead opt for the Mag-7 or the M1014 - both shotguns are reliable in combat and offer substantially larger magazines.

1) Shoot from a top angle to land headshots

Although the shotgun has many limitations in combat, it guarantees a one-shot elimination in Free Fire. However, to execute this, a player must be able to land a headshot.

This is easier said than done.

However, there is a way by which this can be achieved. Shooting from high ground or a top angle will make it easier for players to land headshots. Given the damage dealt by the headshot, even a level three helmet will not be able to counter the attack.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Saman