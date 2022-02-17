5 best Free Fire MAX characters for passive playstyle in February 2022

Playing a safe and passive game in Free Fire MAX can be rewarding. With the goal being to stay alive until the end zone, all players have to do is not get eliminated. Unfortunately, this task is easier said than done. With several characters to choose from, players often pick the wrong one for passive playstyle.

This puts them at a tactical disadvantage, and they are unable to proceed further during the match. Thankfully, all this can be avoided by picking a character that's suitable for a passive playstyle and understanding how they work in-game.

Free Fire MAX characters that are well suited for a passive playstyle

5) Kelly

For players wanting a fast character, Kelly is the best option. Her ability, Dash, allows her to move about faster than normal. When sprinting, her speed is increased by 6%.

This is useful when wanting to avoid getting into a gunfight or simply outrun opponents. Passive players can use this ability to run and hide on the battlefield, leaving the enemy in the dust.

4) Leon

Leon's ability, Buzzer Beater, is very unique and is a great way for players to heal after battle. After surviving a fight or escaping from one, the user will recover 30 HP.

This is useful for passive players who want to get away from their opponents. While the HP recovery is not vast, it can be stacked indefinitely. Users can escape from their opponents, again and again, to recover HP with ease.

3) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the best Free Fire MAX characters for a passive playstyle. His ability, Drop The beat, allows him to heal effortlessly. With a decent rate of 5 HP/second, players can recover a large chunk of their health on the move.

Additionally, with the ability providing a movement bonus, they can outrun their opponents for a short duration. However, once the ability ends after 10 seconds, they'll have to wait 45 seconds to use it again.

2) Kapella

Kapella's ability, Healing Song, increases the effect of healing items and skills by 20%. For passive players who are worried about healing, Kapella makes it easier to recover large amounts of HP effortlessly.

Given the healing bonuses, Kapella is also well suited for squad play. Her ability's bonus perk reduces an ally's HP loss by 30% if they are downed. This allows them to stay alive longer while waiting to be helped up.

1) Notora

While most Free Fire MAX players enjoy moving about on foot, some enjoy playing the entire game from the safety of the vehicle. For such players, Notora is the best character to use.

Her ability, Racer's Blessings, allows the user to heal while driving a car. Every two seconds, 5 HP is passively recovered. In theory, if a player can find a vehicle during a match, they will not need to rely much on medkits to heal.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

