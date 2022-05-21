5 best Free Fire MAX gun combinations for endgame fights (May 2022)

Endgame combat plays a very crucial aspect, especially in battle royale games like Free Fire MAX. Players who are able to become some of the lucky few survivors often get eliminated due to gameplay tactics or poor gun selection.

When it comes to endgame matches, weapons that are great for mid- to close-range combat should always be opted for. Such weapons include ones that can deal a good amount of damage, have good accuracy, and a decent rate of fire.

The gun combinations given below will give mobile gamers a better idea of the type of weapons they can use towards the end of a Battle Royale match in Free Fire MAX.

5 best gun combinations in Free Fire MAX

1) MAC10 + AUG

The movement speed (90) and the rate of fire (75) of MAC10 is highly appreciable, which makes it a good choice for close-combat fights. Even if the damage statistics (49) of the gun is not too high, it is a well-balanced weapon whose performance can be improved using an extended magazine.

AUG is one of the most famous assault rifles in Free Fire MAX. It perfectly complements the above sub-machine gun with its decent range (58), damage (56), accuracy (55), and rate of fire (61).

2) VECTOR + UMP

Similar to MAC10, VECTOR too has an incredible rate of fire (81) and movement speed (91), making it great for close range fights. However, players are advised to use an extended magazine since the original one consists of only 20 bullets.

UMP is best used for mid-range combat in Free Fire MAX. With a good movement speed (91) and rate of fire (74), the gun also has decent damage (50) and reload speed (59).

3) MP5 + PARAFAL

The combination of a sub-machine gun with an assault rifle always pays off. MP5 in Free Fire MAX is effective for short range with its good rate of fire (76), reload speed (62), and movement speed (81).

PARAFAL is better than MP5 when it comes to range and can hence be used for medium range combats. The gun also has good damage (69) and movement speed (77), which makes the eliminating enemies effortless.

4) MP40 + FAMAS

Players must always use this sub-machine gun in close-range fights. They must also hunt for an extended magazine in the case of MP40 as there aren't enough bullets in a single round, and reloading in the midst of a fight is always detrimental.

FAMAS is an assault rifle that has a decent reload speed (48) and accuracy (47). However, the weapon is an all-rounder as it has good damage (54), range (69), rate of fire (72), and movement speed (74), which makes it useful in medium range fights.

5) P90 + M14

Similar to the majority of popular sub-machine guns, this weapon also has a good rate of fire (76) and movement speed (77). P90's range (27) can be compensated when mobile gamers use M14 to eradicate enemies.

M14 should also be paired with an extended magazine and scope so that players can derive the best performance from it. The weapon can inflict a good deal of damage (77) and has a great range (79).

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan