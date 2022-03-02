5 best Free Fire MAX gun combos to increase K/D ratio easily (March 2022)

Improving the K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX takes a lot of time. Players need to play dozens of games and win to impact the score positively. While skills and character choices play an essential role in the process, gun combos matter as well.

Depending on the playstyle and strategy used, users need to change their weapons accordingly. This will ensure that they have the best chance of securing kills and getting a Booyah in the end.

These weapons will help gamers improve their K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

5) Short-range to mid-range: Vector + UMP

When talking about close-range combat in Free Fire MAX, the Vector becomes the player's best friend. With an overwhelmingly high rate of fire and the ability to be dual-wielded, this weapon can spray an entire squad before having to be reloaded.

However, given its effective range limitations, it will sometimes fail to land shots on targets. This is where the UMP picks up the pace and enables users to shoot effortlessly at mid-range. With armor penetration damage and high movement speed, it's one of the best SMGs out there.

4) Long-range: M14 + AWM

In long-range combat, the AWM reigns supreme. The sniper is a fan favorite and is relatively easy to master. It's so effective in combat that some users even carry two of them into battle.

The M14 assault rifle is an excellent weapon to use with the AWM. It offers an incredibly long range and inflicts high damage per shot. However, since it has a low magazine count, it's best used by very accurate players.

3) Hybrid (Close-range to Long-range): FAMAS + M40

The FAMAS assault rifle offers good utility for mid-range to long-range combat. With the ability to fire three rounds per shot, the weapon is deadly in the hands of skilled players. However, it does not do well in close-range combat.

This is where the dreaded M40 comes into play. With an overwhelmingly high rate of fire, this firearm can spray an opponent into oblivion. Sadly, gamers cannot equip any attachments apart from a foregrip and magazine.

2) Rush-attack: Spas12 + Thompson

Rushing is an integral strategy in Free Fire MAX. Players use it to overwhelm the enemy's position and eliminate them swiftly. While the M1887 is the most powerful shotgun, the Spas12 is better suited for close-range combat. More slugs per magazine mean that players can afford to miss a few shots.

Thompson is the perfect weapon for spraying an enemy player in conjunction with a shotgun. Although the recoil may get difficult to handle, users can control it by firing in bursts. The 42 round magazine ensures that bullets will keep flying for a while.

1) Silence build: Woodpecker + Mac10

The Woodpecker is arguably one of the best marksman rifles in Free Fire MAX. It's an all-round weapon that can be easily found.

When fitted with a silencer, gamers can use the weapon to take down opponents easily and quietly. Alternatively, they can even use Rafael's ability to gain a silencing effect.

While Woodpecker is suitable for mid-range to long-range, it is not advisable to use it for close-range encounters. This is where the Mac10 comes into use. The weapon comes pre-attached with a silencer and is an all-rounder in combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

