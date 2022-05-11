5 Free Fire tips to reach Heroic rank easily in Season 27

It has been almost a month since the new Season 27 commenced in Free Fire. Naturally, players are trying their best to reach the top ranks.

Being the second-highest ranked tier in the game, Heroic is one of the most desirable ones for regular players. The rank reset is more of a reason for them to grind to the said tier. Here are the details regarding the tier reset:

Players finishing in Bronze I and II will be demoted to Bronze I

Players finishing in Bronze III and Silver I will be demoted to Bronze II

Players finishing in Silver II and III will be demoted to Silver I

Players finishing in Gold I and II will be demoted to Silver II

Players finishing in Gold III and IV will be demoted to Silver III

Players finishing in Platinum I and II will be demoted to Gold I

Players finishing in Platinum III and IV will be demoted to Gold II

Players finishing in Diamond I will be demoted to Gold III

Players finishing in Diamond II will be demoted to Gold IV

Players finishing in Diamond III and IV will be demoted to Platinum I

Players finishing in Heroic will be demoted to Platinum III

Players finishing in Master will be demoted to Diamond I

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

Tips and tricks to reach Heroic rank tier in Free Fire

1) Passive gameplay

Players will have to understand that Free Fire is, first and foremost, a game of survival. Hence, in the case of Battle Royale matches, passive gameplay must always be adopted to increase the chances of becoming the last one surviving.

If aggressive gameplay is adopted, elimination in the match's early stages is always a threat. Instead of pushing on enemies, mobile gamers can gear up on supplies to prepare better.

2) Character selection

The battle royale game offers a wide range of active and passive characters, all equipped with special skills. While active characters have to be manually activated and have cooldown times, passive characters (except Shirou) do not have cooldown times.

Players must know how to mix and stack the abilities of one character on another, to perform to the best of their ability. They must also use characters depending on their strategy and gameplay.

3) Pet selection

Like characters, Free Fire also has unique pets that players can use. Aside from a few recent pets, most of them are devoid of cooldown time, which is a significant benefit to players.

By combining it with specific characters, mobile gamers can reap the benefits of matches. Skyler-Mr Waggor, and A124-Rockie, are combinations that players can opt for.

4) Sensitivity Settings

Mobile gamers can always toggle their sensitivity settings. However, after changing their sensitivity, they must always practice in the training grounds before heading to the ranked matches.

They must also remember not to blindly copy the sensitivity settings of their idols as the settings differ from person to person. It must always be set according to the playstyle of the player.

5) Gloo wall usage

Gloo wall is a unique utility only offered by Free Fire, and players must use it to the best of their ability. Learning the 360-degree trick will certainly pay off in aggressive ranked Battle Royale matches.

Moreover, players can also scale to the top of buildings with the proper placement of the walls. Having Mr. Waggor in the team and characters like Nairi and Skyler will surely help players who are into using gloo walls.

